Sheba takes possession of first 100 IDF retrofitted respirators

“We are dealing with a national crisis, but this is exactly the challenge that this unit was built," said Maj. General Hayman

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 17:43
Maj. General Hayman (photo credit: IDF)
Maj. General Hayman
(photo credit: IDF)
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan took possession of the first 100 retrofitted respirators from the Israel Defense Forces secret military intelligence unit (81) on Monday, which will be used to provide life-saving breathing support for critically ill COVID-19 patients, who are being treated in the hospital’s Corona Critical Care Unit.
Nearly 150 engineers within the IDF worked in tandem with doctors and scientists from Sheba’s ARC innovation center to convert non-invasive respirators into invasive BiPap ventilators that can serve more than one patient at a time and be linked up to a central system so that doctors can monitor patients’ lung pressure and other vital signs.
“We are dealing with a national crisis, but this is exactly the challenge that this unit was built for and what you are seeing is the result of maximum creation and innovation based on hard non-stop 24/7 work by our teams," said Maj. General Hayman. "I am extremely proud of this effort and on-going cooperation with Sheba.”


Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
