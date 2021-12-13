The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sheikh Raed Salah released from prison after 17 months

Sheikh Raed Salah released from prison after serving sentence for inciting terrorism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 12:14
Leader of the northern Islamic Movement Sheikh Raed Salah gestures after leaving the district court in Jerusalem October 27, 2015. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Sheikh Raed Salah, who was imprisoned last year for inciting terrorism, was released from prison on Monday after completing his sentence.
Residents of Umm al-Fahm gathered at the entrance of the city carrying flags of the Islamic Movement in Israel. Salah is the leader of the Northern Branch of the movement which has been outlawed by the Israeli government since 2015.
Salah was convicted of inciting terrorism in 2019 after praising, expressing sympathy with and encouraging terrorism on multiple occasions, including in connection to a shooting attack in which two Border Police officers were killed near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
Salah had claimed that the charges against him were "far from the truth." In an interview with Middle East Eye shortly before he began his prison sentence, Salah claimed that the court had "criminalized" a "set of values," including verses from the Koran and "Palestinian folklore," and had inaccurately interpreted statements made in Arabic.


