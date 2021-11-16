Shin Bet head met with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah - report

New Shin Bet head Ronen Bar met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post.
The meeting's purpose was to coordinate Israel and the PA's efforts to fight Hamas' efforts to deepen its influence in the West Bank and destabilize the region, according to a report by N12.
The Shin Bet head also traveled to Cairo last week to discuss with Egyptian Intelligence chief Abbas Camel the struggle against terror groups in Sinai and against Hamas
Bar's visit came approximately two months after a similar visit by Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Bar's meetings in Cairo and his and Gantz's Ramallah meetings are part of the government's policy to actively strengthen the PA and weaken Hamas.