Shin Bet head met with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah - report

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar reportedly visited Ramallah last week in order to discuss Hamas' attempt to deepen its influence and destabilize the region, two months after a similar visit by Gantz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 12:30

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 12:31
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
New Shin Bet head Ronen Bar met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post.
The meeting's purpose was to coordinate Israel and the PA's efforts to fight Hamas' efforts to deepen its influence in the West Bank and destabilize the region, according to a report by N12.
The Shin Bet head also traveled to Cairo last week to discuss with Egyptian Intelligence chief Abbas Camel the struggle against terror groups in Sinai and against Hamas
Bar's visit came approximately two months after a similar visit by Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Bar's meetings in Cairo and his and Gantz's Ramallah meetings are part of the government's policy to actively strengthen the PA and weaken Hamas.
Incoming Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO) Incoming Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)


