Israeli citizen collected information on Iron Dome for Hamas - Shin Bet

Mohammad Abu Adra's background allowed him to move freely between Rehovot in Israel and Rafah in Gaza via the Erez crossing.

By ALEX WINSTON  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 10:13
Mohammad Abu Adra, 43, arrested by the Shin Bet (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Mohammad Abu Adra, 43, arrested by the Shin Bet
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
An Israeli citizen gathered information regarding Iron Dome locations for Hamas, an Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) investigation revealed.
Mohammad Abu Adra's background allowed him to move freely between Rehovot in Israel and Rafah in Gaza via the Erez crossing.
He is the son of a Bedouin father and a mother from Gaza, as well as being married to a woman from Gaza and this allows him the right to free travel across the border. 
This gave Hamas the opportunity to conduct face-to-face meetings inside the Gaza Strip.
On February 3, Abu Adra, 43, was arrested for interrogation after a Shin Bet investigation revealed that he was recruited by Hamas members while he was in the Gaza Strip about a year and a half ago.
An indictment was filed by the Southern District Attorney's Office against Abu Adra in the Be'er Sheva District Court on Friday morning, alleging serious security offenses, including: membership in a terrorist organization, passing information to the enemy and other security related offences.
The investigation sheds light on the method and scope of Hamas' military infrastructure.
The recruiting of Abu Adra by Hamas is by Hamas is another example of the work the terror groups attempts to carry out within the Jewish state. In September 2020, two Bedouin men were indicted in the Beersheba District Court for serious security offenses after they were arrested by the Shin Bet on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of Hamas.
A Shin Bet source said, "This is another example of Hamas' use of the Erez crossing in favor of inter-regional activity, as part of a systematic and extensive activity...and demonstrates the strategy that the Hamas leadership continues to lead in order to undermine stability in the region."
"The Shin Bet takes seriously the exploitation of Israeli citizenship in favor of aiding terrorist activities and will continue to act with the aim of thwarting all terrorist activities by Hamas and the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and prosecuting those who aided terrorism," a Shin Bet statement said. 



