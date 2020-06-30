The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet reveals attempt by Hezbollah to recruit Israeli citizens

Hezbollah tried to recruit Israeli citizens by a woman who moved to Lebanon following a Shin Bet interrogation

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 30, 2020 14:07
Beirut Hamud has been operating on behalf of Hezbollah with her husband Bilal Bizari (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Beirut Hamud has been operating on behalf of Hezbollah with her husband Bilal Bizari
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
Hezbollah in Lebanon is working to recruit Israeli civilians in order to carry out terror activities for the Shia terror group, an investigation by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has found.
The Hezbollah cell as well as the identity of Hezbollah detainees and recruits, was discovered following the June 6th arrest of two Israeli civilians from the northern Arab town of Majdal Krum and their subsequent interrogation by the Shin Bet.
The investigation found that a female Israeli citizen, Beirut Hamud, from Majdal Krum currently living in Lebanon with her husband Bilal Bizari has been operating on behalf of Hezbollah. Hamud, who works as a journalist for the Al-Ahkbar newspaper affiliated with the terror group and as part of their work for Hezbollah recruits Israeli citizens to work for the group.
According to the Shin Bet, Hamud had been interrogated by security forces in 2013 on suspicion of contacting Hezbollah activists that she had met at a conference in Morroco in 2008 as well as another conference held in Tunisia in 2012. Following the 2013 interrogation, she moved to Lebanon, where she married Bizari.
In December 2019 Hamud met with two Arab-Israeli women in Turkey who were later interrogated by the Shin Bet on suspicion that during the visit an attempt was made to recruit them into Hezbollah by Hamud and her husband.
As part of the investigation, the two women were verified to have met with Hamud, and information about the meeting in Turkey as well as how Hezbollah operates through Hamud and her husband in order to recruit more Israelis for Hezbollah activities were also confirmed.
After their investigation was completed, the two women were released under restrictive conditions.
As part of the counterterrorism efforts, the Shin Bet stated that it contacted Bilal in Lebanon warning him that Israel is aware that they are recruiting for Hezbollah and that despite the press credentials that they possess,  they should cease their attempts to recruit Israel civilians.
“The Shin Bet will continue to work resolutely to monitor and thwart any espionage or terror activities by Hezbollah,” the Shin Bet said in a statement, stressing “the great severity attributed to the exploitation of Israeli citizenship in aid of terrorist and espionage activities.”


