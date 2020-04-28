The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet to send reps to visit bereaved families in lieu of a ceremony

In light of this year's coronavirus restrictions, the Service's annual Memorial Day ceremony will be replaced by a personal visit by Shin Bet representatives to the homes of every bereaved family.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2020 06:01
Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman stands in front of the wall of fallen servicepeople at Shin Bet headquarters. (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman stands in front of the wall of fallen servicepeople at Shin Bet headquarters.
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
Every year, on Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers, bereaved families arrive at the General Security Service (Shin Bet) headquarters for a special memorial ceremony with the Head of the Service.
In light of this year's coronavirus restrictions, however, bereaved families will be visited by representatives from all the units within the organization -who will give each of them a bouquet of flowers, a memorial candle and a letter from Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman.
In the Shin Bet Head's letter to the families, Argaman told them that 'in their lives and deaths, your loved ones were and are an integral part of the Service family. We will always remember them as the best of our people, as companions and as exemplars for the new generations to follow." 
"The longing, loss, and pain we feel every day, we turn into a source of strength, productivity and inspiration," he added.
In a show of respect for the memory of the lost service people, the representatives from the different units will stand (from a safe distance) beside the bereaved families when the sirens, which indicate the start of a minute-long national moment of silence, begin blaring.


