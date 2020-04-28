Shin Bet to send reps to visit bereaved families in lieu of a ceremony

Every year, on Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers, bereaved families arrive at the General Security Service (Shin Bet) headquarters for a special memorial ceremony with the Head of the Service.

In light of this year's coronavirus restrictions, however, bereaved families will be visited by representatives from all the units within the organization -who will give each of them a bouquet of flowers, a memorial candle and a letter from Shin Bet Chief Nadav Argaman.

In the Shin Bet Head's letter to the families, Argaman told them that 'in their lives and deaths, your loved ones were and are an integral part of the Service family. We will always remember them as the best of our people, as companions and as exemplars for the new generations to follow."

"The longing, loss, and pain we feel every day, we turn into a source of strength, productivity and inspiration," he added.

In a show of respect for the memory of the lost service people, the representatives from the different units will stand (from a safe distance) beside the bereaved families when the sirens, which indicate the start of a minute-long national moment of silence, begin blaring.