Shots for shots: Jerusalem gives vaccines at Mahane Yehuda bar scene

The City of Jerusalem conducted vaccinations for young people at Mahane Yehuda's bars Thursday in a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated to combat the coronavirus.
The municipality set up a vaccination booth close to the bars as part of the effort to encourage vaccinations.
Many younger people arrived Thursday evening at the pubs on Beit Yaakov Street to get vaccinated, which was initiated by the Youth Center of the Youth Authority.
In order to encourage younger people getting the vaccine, the local bars distributed free non-alcoholic drinks to those getting vaccinated, which will be conducted by medical staff from Magen David Adom (MDA), who were also present to answer questions about vaccines and coronavirus."We continue our efforts, with all the means at our disposal, to encourage young people in Jerusalem to get vaccinated and return to a normal life routine. I continue to call on everyone to get vaccinated."
