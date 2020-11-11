Post your age, gender, location & hobbies ⬇️and we'll rt & play matchmaker. pic.twitter.com/SPRNh7l3xJ Hey singles (& #Jewish mothers everywhere), we're here to help you find that special someone to bring home for the holidays (because 2020 has been rough enough).Post your age, gender, location & hobbies ⬇️and we'll rt & play matchmaker. #SinglesDay November 11, 2020





The official Twitter of the State of Israel sought to encourage singles to find their match Wednesday in honor of International Singles Day, telling followers to post their age, gender, location and hobbies in order to find a match.The account said that they would retweet the followers who post their information and play the role of "matchmaker.""Hey singles (& #Jewish mothers everywhere), we're here to help you find that special someone to bring home for the holidays (because 2020 has been rough enough)," the tweet said.In a humorous response, Tel Aviv's official account said, "Tel Aviv, 110 years old, but still young, wild, and free! Gender- Who cares?! Favorite hobbies: Parties, sports, art and of course lying on the beach all day long."Another account representing The Jerusalem Biblical Zoo shared the information of Elton the Armadillo, age 11 in Jerusalem, saying he is "Friendly, loves a tummy rub and hiding in old tyres, not a morning 'person'.""Looking for a new friend after his twin brother John moved up north," they added.Other responses were more political in tone, with the US-based anti-occupation organization If Not Now showing a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a description of his hobbies as "corruption, accepting bribes, expanding illegal settlements, violating Palestinian's basic rights, suppressing protests, hanging out with other far-right nationalists."