The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

SiteAware secures $10 million to decrease construction errors using AI

The Israeli company SiteAware works by digitally scanning buildings under construction and creating accurate 3D models

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 17:27
A sample of SiteAware's digitally-rendered construction site. (photo credit: Courtesy)
A sample of SiteAware's digitally-rendered construction site.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
SiteAware, an Israeli company that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) on construction sites to reduce the likelihood of errors, has secured $10 million in funding from several venture capitalist firms such as Axon Ventures and Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, according to a press release from the company on Thursday.
Beyond operating in Israel, SiteAware has offices throughout the United States, with the funding in part being used to expand its operations further in the US market.
At the moment, SiteAware is working on a new standard for Digital Construction Verification (DCV) to enable consistent, first-time quality and mitigate construction risks, and is expected to take a major stake in a  market size of $1.3 trillion as part of the US construction industry.
“The cost of construction errors and the risk mitigation costs contribute to 10%-30% of this number. SiteAware’s technology significantly lowers this overhead, allowing for customers to reap the benefit,” said Zeev Braude, SiteAware CEO.
SiteAware works by digitally scanning buildings under construction and creating accurate 3D models of the verified sites to be developed. This digitally-rendered model is then put against the approved construction site in order to detect inconsistencies between the planned development and fieldwork. Real-time flagging protocols are used to also show any deviations from the plan, allowing construction teams to make important changes to prevent major structural errors.
“By enabling general contractors and developers to reduce the cost of errors and better mitigate risk, the ripple effect lowers the cost of real estate, providing better value opportunities for home buyers,”
Braude added.
“Our technology closes the gap between plans and field work, solving this very important challenge within the trillion dollar construction sector.”
“SiteAware has built a state of the art technology which provides the digital value that the construction industry has been needing, and we’re excited to join in their vision,” said Arad Naveh, Partner at Axon
VC.
“We were highly impressed that they were able to build a customer base of market leaders, and moreover, the impact that SiteAware’s tools are already making.”
“SiteAware’s purpose-built AI streamlines construction field work and will allow the industry to lower construction costs,” said Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director at Robert Bosch Venture Capital.
“SiteAware’s Digital Construction Verification (DCV) technology enables field teams to achieve First Time Quality (FTQ), and we believe it will become the new norm in the industry.”
Other venture capitalists to participate in the first funding round include lool Ventures, Oryzn Ventures, The Flying Object and Power Capital Venture.


Tags startup construction Artificial intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Jews and Arabs are together in the struggles against COVID and Netanyahu By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by