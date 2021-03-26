Sites close as snow falls on Mt. Hermon just in time for Passover

Snow fell on Mount Hermon on Friday morning, just in time for the Passover holiday which begins on Saturday.Temperatures reached freezing point, zero degrees, and the site was closed to visitors due to harsh weather conditions, Ynet reported.Kinneret has also risen by half a centimeter due to the light rains across the country.The mountain was covered by snow in January as well, where it was closed down due to the coronavirus lockdown and did not receive the needed permission to open. Days after the first snow of the winter, in November, emergency medical teams were forced to rescue dozens of people as heavy rain caused flooding and power outages nationwide.The
