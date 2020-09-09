The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Skepticism and stoicism in ultra-Orthodox JLM neighborhoods under curfew

Residents argue that the new policy had little logical sense, but nevertheless expressed forbearance for the lockdowns as something which they needed to tolerate regardless of their opinions.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 21:54
Ultra-Orthodox men wearing masks walk around the neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ultra-Orthodox men wearing masks walk around the neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Stoicism, frustration and skepticism were felt keenly on Wednesday in Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Sanhedria and Ramat Shlomo following the first of the nightly curfews that have been imposed as the government seeks to stem the massive spike in coronavirus infections.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, residents argued that the new policy had little logic, but nevertheless said they would endure the lockdowns as something they needed to tolerate regardless of their own opinions.
The levels of infection among the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities are high, and the government has imposed nightly curfews on neighborhoods and cities with predominantly ultra-Orthodox populations and in Arab towns.
When full lockdowns for so-called red-zone cities and neighborhoods were proposed earlier this week, the furious reaction of the ultra-Orthodox political parties and ultra-Orthodox mayors was so strong, including a threat of civil disobedience, that it forced the government to backtrack and try softer measures first.
But the nightly curfews that have been imposed do not instill much confidence among residents of the two ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhoods where they have been implemented.
The curfew has been ordered from 7 p.m. and residents can venture no further than 500 meters from their homes. Only essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, are allowed to open.
Schools have also been closed in these areas, although special education schools and kindergartens have remained open.
Miriam in Ramat Shlomo described the curfews as “absurd” and asked sardonically if COVID-19 is only spread during the day and more than 500 meters from one’s home.
She also said that she did not know of many friends and acquaintances in the neighborhood who had contracted coronavirus, and neither did her friend Malki, with whom she was discussing the situation.
Miriam also questioned the designation of Ramat Shlomo as a red zone, pointing out that her son, who lives in his yeshiva dorms in Bnei Brak, has tested positive for COVID-19 but is registered as a resident of Ramat Shlomo, thereby increasing the neighborhood’s infection rate statistics while not actually living there.
Despite her objections to the curfew, Miriam said she did not believe that the government was discriminating against the ultra-Orthodox community.
In Sanhedria, Shlomo, a long-time resident, was similarly skeptical of the new methods being used to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.
He said that the numbers of those infected in a neighborhood should not be the only determining factor in declaring it a red zone. He noted that there are three old-age homes in Sanhedria whose infection rates could skew the entire neighborhood’s figures, although they are largely isolated from the rest of the community.
Shlomo added that although the curfews appeared designed to stop social gatherings after work or study hours, the ultra-Orthodox community does not socialize at restaurants, bars and clubs, and neither is it the wedding season in the community, so the hours of the lockdown seemed strange to him.
Nevertheless, Shlomo said he did not think the government was trying to antagonize the ultra-Orthodox community and he insisted that “Just because I don’t agree with these measures, doesn’t mean I am upset or annoyed, I’m not an expert.”
Shlomo said that he had not been affected by the lockdown. He studies full time in a yeshiva within the 500-meter limit from his home.
“I didn’t have a wedding to go to, I sit and learn, and don’t need leisure activities, so it didn’t affect me,” he said.
Yaakov, another Sanhedria resident, was of a similar mind. He is also a yeshiva student and he teaches, but he conducts all his studies and lessons in the neighborhood, so he did not feel the effects of the curfew.
“My kids told me about the curfew, they’re the ones who read the newspaper and they tell me what’s happening,” he said with a smile.
“There are people who have jobs or businesses, for them it’s probably more problematic but for me, it doesn’t make much difference. We could be on the moon and continue studying the Torah, it doesn’t really matter,” said Yaakov.


Tags Haredi Jerusalem Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by