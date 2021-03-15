Snooker players from Israel, and Iran, compete at WST Pro Series

Iranian snooker player Soheil Vahedi competed against Scottish-Israeli player Eden Sharav at the WST Pro Series on Sunday and won 2:1. This all despite the long-standing policy by Iranian athletes not to compete against Israelis.
Raised in Scotland, his maternal homeland, Sharav is also an Israeli who still stays in touch with his Jerusalem-based father. His parents got divorced when he was young and he has been studying Hebrew in his spare time, Ynet reported five years ago.
While snooker, like chess, poker and bowling, is not usually seen as a physically demanding sport, Sharav keeps in excellent physical condition and works out at the gym daily despite honing his skills for many hours per day.
To be fair, it is quite possible Vahedi was not even aware his Scottish-raised, and fellow UK citizen, was an Israeli at all.However, it was a welcomed civil moment around the poll table.
