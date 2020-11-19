The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Snoop Dogg teams up with SodaStream to help save the environment

Accompanied by his "nearly extinct friend," a sea turtle sporting an Israeli accent, Snoop Dogg noted that "smalls things" are the most meaningful, and can have a large impact on saving the planet.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 18:46
Rapper Snoop Dogg receives his star on the "Hollywood Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 19, 2018. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
Rapper Snoop Dogg receives his star on the "Hollywood Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 19, 2018.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
The Israeli subsidiary of PepsiCo, SodaStream, decided to employ the talents of rapper Snoop Dogg to explain how the "small things," such as switching to reusable bottles, can make a large impact on reducing a person's carbon footprint with regard to plastic waste.
Accompanied by his "nearly extinct friend," a sea turtle sporting an Israeli accent, Snoop Dogg noted that "smalls things" are the most meaningful, adding that amid the coronavirus pandemic the rapper would be dialing back his normally lavish lifestyle to enjoy the little things in life, such as dinner with the family instead of a big holiday party, and in lieu of his family's culinary trip, they would be opting for a little baking right at home.
The change in lifestyle ties in with the message of the advertisement: that using the SodaStream home carbonated sparkling water system and its multi-use bottle can help avoid the disposal of countless single-use plastic bottles every year, and even save countless marine critters in the process.
"I don't need to start a nature relief fund to help save the planet from plastic waste," Snoop Dogg says in the commercial as he starts up his personal Sodastream system. "I simply enjoy fresh sparkling water with a nearly extinct friend."
"Think small, baby," said Snoop Dogg. To which the sea turtle replied, "love you, brother."
"By the way, one SodaStream bottle can save..." Snoop Dogg said as he begins to veer off, to which the sea turtle added: "1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6... I don't know, thousands?"
"Yeah thousands of single use plastic bottles," Snoop Dogg added. "So who's thinking small now? Gotcha. I just saved the planet."
SodaStream calculates that one of their multi-use bottles can save the use of 3,070 single-use plastic bottles over the course of 3-4 years, factoring in the expiration dates of their reusable cylinders.
Since its inception, Sodastream has based its business model around a commitment to bettering the environment, in the hopes to leave the Earth better than it found it.
Earlier this year, SodaStream announced their plans to save the use of nearly 67 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2025.
To do this, SodaStream will be converting all their uses plastic bottles used package their flavors in exchange for metal containers, which alone will save the use of over 200 million single-use plastic bottles a year.
The SodaStream factory in Israel alone makes 30 million flavor bottles a year, not counting those stationed in other countries - to which the company promotes they will do away with eventually.
SodaStream estimated they "contributed to the avoidance" of 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in 2019. In 2020, they hope for that number to reach 6 billion.
The sparkling drink company's green commitment does not only extend to the use of their products; the company has also invested in renewable energies such as solar power and natural gas.
The solar panels installed on the roof of the company's main factory already provided 5% of the company's energy needs, which they plan to increase to 20% in 2021.
In regard to natural gas, SodaStream is converting all of its technologies to accommodate clean energy systems and intends to make its factory "100% power independent by 2024."


