The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

SoftBank to open Israel VC office led by former Mossad head Yossi Cohen

SoftBank's Vision Fund has more than $100 billion in committed capital, and has backed such global powerhouses as Alibaba, TikTok and Uber.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 11, 2021 15:32
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
SoftBank, the Japanese firm that runs the largest venture capital fund in the world, is preparing to open an office in Israel that will be headed by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, according to reports in the Hebrew press.
SoftBank's Vision Fund has more than $100 billion in committed capital, and has backed such global powerhouses as Alibaba, TikTok and Uber. The multinational conglomerate is coming off one of the most successful years in world business history after it reported a net profit of $45.88 billion for the year ended March 31.
The entry of such a powerful investor into the Israeli market is expected to accelerate activity in a red-hot Israeli tech environment that is already experiencing unprecedented hypergrowth. Israeli tech companies have already raised some $12 billion in the first six months of the year, when its previous high was $10.5 billion during the entire span of 2020. SoftBank generally makes investments of no less than $50 million in promising late-stage growth companies, and it will find no shortage of promising candidates in Israel.  
SoftBank already has investments in numerous Israeli companies, including facial recognition company AnyVision, which said it raised $235 million last week. SoftBank also has holdings in retail analytics company Trax Image Recognition and database software firm Redis Labs, which raised a combined $950 million in early April.
Facial recognition is currently being used to cross borders and even enter hospitals. To ensure AI systems aren't biased, AnyVision researcher Dr. Eduard Vazquez told the Post, you must have excellent data. (Photo credit: Courtesy)Facial recognition is currently being used to cross borders and even enter hospitals. To ensure AI systems aren't biased, AnyVision researcher Dr. Eduard Vazquez told the Post, you must have excellent data. (Photo credit: Courtesy)
Cohen doesn't have a background in business, but his successes as the head of Israel's national intelligence agency have made him a very respected and well-connected personality in Israel. One of the architects of Israel's recent normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Cohen will likely find it easy serving as the intermediary between Israeli companies and SoftBank's investment team.
“SoftBank has pioneered a new approach to technology investing and created the world’s largest ecosystem of emerging technology champions,” Cohen told the Globes financial daily. “Israel’s advanced technology and entrepreneurial culture make it a natural fit for SoftBank’s investment vision and I look forward to helping fast-moving companies scale in the region and globally.”
Cohen, age 59, has been nicknamed "the model" for his good looks, and he has maintained a surprisingly high public profile for the head of an organization that is shrouded in secrecy. Cohen stepped down as the head of the Mossad on June 1 after five years on the job, and has been touted as a future prime ministerial candidate.
Large overseas investment funds have been flocking to Israel in recent years, and the trend has been escalating. In April Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms with $649 billion in assets under management, said it was setting up an office in Israel, led by former LeumiTech CEO Yifat Oron. SoftBank's entry into the market adds another mark of strength. 


Tags Mossad business yossi cohen fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by