The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Solution proposed for crowded Sunday morning public buses

A possible release of Sunday morning public transport congestion has been found, involving special IDF buses for soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 12, 2021 16:49
Merav Michaeli in a debate about Sunday Morning congestion in transport (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
Merav Michaeli in a debate about Sunday Morning congestion in transport
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
"Enough of the impossible reality of the Sunday morning public transportation" said Transport and Road Safety Minister Merav Michaeli in a debate on Monday.
The impossible reality of Sunday mornings is that it is then that many soldiers make their way to their bases for the week, which causes congestion for intercity transport. Added to that is the regular daily amount of people commuting to work.
As such, the Transport Ministry has initiated a solution in cooperation with the IDF.
"We all know there is major congestion on the roads and on public transport," said Michaeli. "The pictures of congestion on public transport on Sunday mornings are appalling and describe a reality in which everyone pays the price."
The solution offered is to turn the IDF into another public transport provider. Their buses will be used for the soldiers to get to base and back. This means that the space the soldiers take up in public transport will be cleared, as well as giving the soldiers better transport service on their way to and from base that will be more efficient and comfortable. 
The Finance Ministry has made NIS 100 million available for the new system. "They also understand that we have to deal with this," said Michaeli. 
"This project will release the congestion in the city centers and in the central bus stations, and is part of the effort to create a real-time transportation tracking and management infrastructure" said Michaeli. 


Tags transportation IDF Soldiers Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by