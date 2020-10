Some 32 prisoners hunger strike in solidarity with former detainee

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Some 32 Palestinian prisoners began a hunger strike on Monday at Ayalon Prison in solidarity with a hospitalized former administrative detainee who is also on hunger strike, according to the Israel Prisons Service spokesperson.Hunger striking is considered a violation of prison rules and so the strikers were moved to isolation and put in cells with no furniture as a punishment.The former administrative detainee, who is hospitalized at the Kaplan Medical Center, was detained until a September 22 ruling by Israel's Supreme Court and is no longer in the care of the Prisons Service.The IPS said that it has a "zero tolerance policy towards violations of rules" and that, "as always, we will respond professionally and determinedly to hunger strikes even during the complex situation posed by the coronavirus."