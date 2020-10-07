The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Source of Kfir Brigade corona outbreak: furlough at home

Over 100 soldiers had tested positive for the virus

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 19:10
IDF technicians carry out coroanvirus testing, Israel, July 15, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
IDF technicians carry out coroanvirus testing, Israel, July 15, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
An IDF investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on the Kfir Brigade’s training base – in which over 50 soldiers were infected with the virus – found that it stemmed from three soldiers who returned to base after a furlough at home.
The investigation was carried out by the commander of the 99th Division, Brig.-Gen. Avi Rosenfeld, in order to examine the chain of events in the incident, which came shortly after the military disciplined several officers including the commander of the Bahad 1 officers training academy after an outbreak hit the school.
The conclusion of Rosenfeld’s investigation found that the center of illness at the base, which has about 2,000 soldiers, was “the result of three different cases of infection, all of which have a common source of infection, which occurred while the soldiers were on vacation at home more than two weeks ago,” the military said.
The investigation found that the last source of the virus on the base was a soldier who returned from furlough at home and later learned that his father had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The soldier was sent home to quarantine “immediately,” and the military took steps to perform tests for all troops with whom he had been in contact.
As a result, several dozen soldiers were found positive for coronavirus. All are in light condition and were sent to a military coronavirus facility to recover.
On Tuesday, 60 tests were performed with 50 returning positive. Dozens of other soldiers were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on the base, and another 400 soldiers were in quarantine on the base.
Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the base just last week in a surprise inspection, due to it being listed as a “red base.”
In his investigation, Rosenfeld noted that, while he found a number of shortcomings regarding the manner in which the soldiers were received at the base when they returned from home, he “did not find any significant negligence in the manner of the handling of the incident from the moment the commanders learned” of the soldier’s situation, the IDF said.
He emphasized that it is the “commanders’ responsibility for maintaining the health of troops and the readiness of their unit as well as the personal responsibility of each soldier in adhering to the guidelines and procedures” and instructed commanders to continue to take all necessary action to prevent further outbreaks of the deadly virus.
Similar to the outbreak at the Kfir training base, the August outbreak at the Bahad 1 officer’s training academy saw 30 cadets infected with the deadly coronavirus after two soldiers who had been on furlough returned to the base and did not inform their commanders of their health.
According to the findings of the investigation, the reason behind the outbreak was due in part to the late reporting of symptoms by the two cadets who returned to base sick, as well as neglect by their superiors to properly question the cadets about their health.
The IDF said on Tuesday night that 1,164 service members have been diagnosed with coronavirus, all of them in light condition. Another 10,765 are in quarantine.
Eve Young contributed to this report.


Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by