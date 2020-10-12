Sovereignty Movement calls for clarity ahead of UAE peace deal vote

Ahead of the cabinet vote on Israel's peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Sovereignty Movement put out a call for ministers to hold a genuine and clear discussion before the expected ratification of the Abraham Accords.

The Sovereignty Movement called for depth for clarity and depth in the discussion leading up to the vote was made out of concern for the potential ramifications that ratifying the agreement could have.

"The movement lists a number of matters that demand transparent and serious consideration before the ministers and members of Knesset determine their position on the agreement," a Sovereignty Movement statement stated.

According to the movement’s co-chairwomen, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, the security ramifications of the agreement are the highest concern and includes subjects such as "the deal on the F-35 jets, rights granted to the United Emirates to the Temple Mount, a suspension or cancellation of plans for Israel to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the content of the concealed appendices in the agreement and other matters."

They note that despite "the political, diplomatic and security importance of friendly and courageous relations with the Trump administration," elected Israeli officials must not be a cause for a "vain and shallow" discussion on the agreement.

The movement calls on the elected officials to understand that the "diplomatic process has long-term ramifications that cannot be cancelled or neglected as a result of preoccupation with the coronavirus."

