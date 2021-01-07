Special education schools to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Special education schools will remain open five days a week until 2 p.m. during the coronavirus lockdown, the Education Ministry announced Thursday morning.In light of the government's decision to exclude special education from lockdown regulations, Education Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the schools will be open in order to ensure that students emotional and treatment needs are met. Studies for K-12 will move to online learning, and educational frameworks for at-risk youth are also exempt from the lockdown. The ministry emphasized that studies will be according to health and safety guidelines. Some 85% of infection occurs outside the education system, according to the Education Ministry.
