The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Speedy COVID vaccine rollout brings global investors to Israeli stocks

Investors are betting that Israel's impressive vaccine roll out will make the country a front-runner in economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

By EVE YOUNG  
JANUARY 16, 2021 09:36
Men walking near screens showing falling stocks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in the center of Tel Aviv, December 23, 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Men walking near screens showing falling stocks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in the center of Tel Aviv, December 23, 2018.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel's coronavirus inoculation campaign is injecting more than just vaccinations into arms as projections of a vaccine-enabled economic recovery send investors into Israeli markets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Global investors' typical portfolio allocation include only small amounts for Israeli stocks, but Israel's impressive vaccination campaign has drawn attention globally, according to the WSJ.
Israel's TA-125 stock index gained nearly 6% in dollar terms this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx Index, as investors bet that the speedy vaccine rollout will make Israel a front-runner in economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, according to the WSJ.
Israel's two millionth vaccine was administered Thursday evening and over 196,707 Israelis have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported. The country expanded its vaccination campaign this week, as the Health Ministry announced that Israelis as young as 45 will be able to start getting inoculated starting next week.
Israel's goal is to reach around five million Israelis vaccinated with both doses by the end of March.
In the past few days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding discussions on an easing of Israel's lockdown, including on how and when to debut the green passport program, which would give those who have been vaccinated exemptions from certain coronavirus regulations, enabling many to return to business as usual and further opening the economy.
The Bank of Israel, Israel's central bank, projected that Israel's gross domestic product (GDP) will rise 6.3% in 2021, after an expected contraction of 3.7% in 2020 due to the success of the vaccination campaign, according to the WSJ.
The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have had large impacts on global markets. Average daily trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was especially volatile when the coronavirus outbreak started in March and reached NIS 2.9b., while in May through December it was NIS 1.7b.
Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said in December that 2020 was a “peak year” with significant increases in daily trading volume and IPO activity despite this.
Zev Stub and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Bank of Israel Stock market economy tel aviv stock exchange investment Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by