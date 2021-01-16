Israel's coronavirus inoculation campaign is injecting more than just vaccinations into arms as projections of a vaccine-enabled economic recovery send investors into Israeli markets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.Global investors' typical portfolio allocation include only small amounts for Israeli stocks, but Israel's impressive vaccination campaign has drawn attention globally, according to the WSJ. as young as 45 will be able to start getting inoculated starting next week.Israel's goal is to reach around five million Israelis vaccinated with both doses by the end of March.In the past few days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding discussions on an easing of Israel's lockdown, including on how and when to debut the green passport program, which would give those who have been vaccinated exemptions from certain coronavirus regulations, enabling many to return to business as usual and further opening the economy.The Bank of Israel, Israel's central bank, projected that Israel's gross domestic product (GDP) will rise 6.3% in 2021, after an expected contraction of 3.7% in 2020 due to the success of the vaccination campaign, according to the WSJ.Israel's TA-125 stock index gained nearly 6% in dollar terms this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx Index, as investors bet that the speedy vaccine rollout will make Israel a front-runner in economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, according to the WSJ. Israel's two millionth vaccine was administered Thursday evening and over 196,707 Israelis have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported. The country expanded its vaccination campaign this week, as the Health Ministry announced that Israelis
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have had large impacts on global markets. Average daily trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was especially volatile when the coronavirus outbreak started in March and reached NIS 2.9b., while in May through December it was NIS 1.7b.Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said in December that 2020 was a “peak year” with significant increases in daily trading volume and IPO activity despite this.Zev Stub and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.