Spike in STI rates despite coronavirus restrictions

According to Health Ministry data, since the beginning of 2020, 860 cases of chlamydia and 314 cases of gonorrhea have been reported in Israel, breaking past records. In 2019, 664 cases of chlamydia and 254 cases of gonorrhea were recorded in the same period.

The high numbers were recorded despite expectations that the nationwide lockdown and social distancing regulations would decrease the infection rate of STIs , according to Ynet.

The high rates may be attributable to the diseases' resistance to antibiotics, built up by overuse of antibiotics. The World Health Organization warned in recent months that the gonorrhea bacteria has been reported as resistant around the world and that it can learn how to overcome antibiotics.