‘Sporting, cultural events bring true face of Israel to the public arena’

Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams is planning on returning to Dubai in February with his Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team along with world-famous cyclist Chris Froome.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 14, 2021 20:13
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina v Uruguay - Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel - November 18, 2019 Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
“Sports has the largest television audience of any activity on Earth,” says Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the Team Israel Start-Up Nation cycling team and promoter of people-to-people peace diplomacy. “In 2018, when we brought the first three Stages of the Giro d’Italia – the second-most prestigious bicycle race in the world after the Tour de France – to Israel, the entire country was seen by a billion viewers around the world. It is a great tool to show our best face around the world.”
In an interview on Wednesday with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz at the virtual UAE-Israel Business Summit, Adams explained that he uses sporting and cultural events to show the true face of Israel to the public at large.
One of the Israelis invited to the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington in mid-September, Adams brought his Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team to the Emirates several months before the agreements were signed. “We were so well-received in the streets of Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” he said. “The fans were lining up to get autographs and souvenir water bottles from our riders, and it was beautiful to see the Emiratis embrace us, cheering for us, as we rode openly in the streets of Dubai.” Adams suggested that the people-to-people contacts that he and his cycling team made helped set the stage for the warm peace that has followed.
Adams is planning on returning to Dubai in February with his Team Israel Startup-Nation cycling team along with world-famous cyclist Chris Froome, the newest member of the team, to participate in the UAE Tour cycling race. Adams expressed the hope to someday expand the UAE Tour cycling race beyond the Emirates, to Israel and Bahrain as well, fellow signatories to the Abraham Accords.
Beyond the world of sports and cycling, Adams is the lead donor in the creation of a new, state-of-the-art emergency ward at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv; the construction of the Sylvan Adams children’s hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon; and the “Save a Child’s Heart” program, which offers life-saving heart surgery to Israeli and Palestinian children at Wolfson Hospital, as well as mobile teams operating on children in Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe. Adams explained that sports and supporting advances in medicine are two sides of the same coin – showing the best face of Israel.
“We take in children from all over the world,” Adams told Katz. “We send our heart specialists to Third World countries, but we also bring in Palestinian kids from Gaza and the West Bank. When they come to Wolfson Hospital, they are greeted in Arabic by Arabic-speaking professionals.”
The children experience the warmth and “big heart of Israel,” Adams said, and see first-hand the Jewish imperative of ‘Tikkun Olam,’ improving the world. “I am very proud to be part of this beautiful project,” he concluded, adding that he hopes to be able to expand the program to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and perhaps Sudan and Morocco as well.


Tags sports UAE Sylvan Adams
