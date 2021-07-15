A little horseplay for Israeli riders ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Israel’s first Olympic equestrian team will gear up for a trip to Tokyo this month . The team composed of Ashlee Bond, Elad Yaniv, and Danielle Waldman will compete without teammate Daniel Bluman, who was barred from the Games this week.





Colombian-born Bluman was told that he is unable to compete because his horse, Gemma, is listed as American rather than Israeli. Bluman requested assistance from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) to correct this error but was denied.





The team, with Bluman, qualified for the Olympics in July 2019 with a win at the Olympic Jumping Qualifier at Maxima Park in Moscow.





American-Israeli Bond is one of the members of the team who will continue to the Games in the coming weeks. The 36-year-old Bond is Christian, although her father is Jewish and was born in Haifa, and she became an Israeli citizen in 2018.





Bond began competing at age six and won her first grand prix at age 16. Since then, Bond has won the 2009 CHIO Aachen, 2014 HITS $1 Million Grand Prix, and an FEI Nations Cup amongst other titles. Israeli equestrian Ashley Bond. (Reuters)







Fellow American-Israeli teammate Waldman grew up on the Upper East Side of New York. Waldman’s parents were nationally and world ranked professional squash players. Her riding career began at age six in the United States, but she only turned professional in 2012 when she was an Israeli citizen. Waldman has won many riding competitions, including the 2019 €300,000 LGCT Grand Prix of Berlin CSI 5. 36-year-old Waldman is known for wearing hundreds of colorful hair extensions to competitions that take her over six hours to put in. American-Israeli equestrian Danielle Waldman. (Reuters)





