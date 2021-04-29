The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

A truly inspiring continental championship

Little Ness Ziona, driven by veteran Tal Dunne, shocks the hoops world with Europe Cup title.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
APRIL 29, 2021 22:10
PLAYING THROUGH multiple injuries, Ness Ziona captain Tal Dunne led his team to an improbable FIBA Europe Cup championship this week. (photo credit: FIBA/COURTESY)
PLAYING THROUGH multiple injuries, Ness Ziona captain Tal Dunne led his team to an improbable FIBA Europe Cup championship this week.
(photo credit: FIBA/COURTESY)
Ness Ziona is a European Champion. Yes, you read correctly.
Unheralded Ness Ziona has captured a continental title after winning the FIBA Europe Cup over Arged BM Slam Stal from Poland earlier this week in front of over 5,000 delirious fans in Tel Aviv.
Who would have ever thought way back in September, when the league’s training camps were ramping up for the 2020/21 season, that the most successful team in Europe thus far would be from the small city of 50,000 residents just outside of Tel Aviv?
How in the world is it possible that Ness Ziona, which only began play in Israel’s top division back in 2013/14 and just started to take part in European competitions in 2017/18, was able to make such a large leap in such a short period of time?
The answer is quite simple – heart and soul, embodied by team captain Tal Dunne, who played his formative years with the club and is a battle-tested warrior while being a symbol of true resilience.
Dunne is the perfect role model of what hard work, drive and desire can accomplish.
The 34-year-old big man played the entire Final Four with a partial cast to protect a hand injury and then had to wear a wrap around his head after having incurred a laceration just minutes into the semifinal. He made sure that nothing would stand in his way to hoist the championship trophy high in the air to the delight of the fans.
“I can’t describe the emotional feelings that are going through me,” he said immediately after the victory. “It’s an unbelievable feeling, it’s insane. We did it for the club, we did it for the fans, we did it for the city. I am so proud.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day we would win a European Championship in Tel Aviv in front of 5,000 fans from Ness Ziona.”
Dunne was born in Wales and at the age of three moved with his family to Rishon Lezion. Very quickly the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) power forward joined the Maccabi Rishon Lezion youth teams, but then moved to Ness Ziona in 2008 and helped the club move up to the first division just a few years later.
Together with head coach Nadav Zilberstein, Dunne was surrounded by the late Tyler Honeycutt, Cory Carr and Preston Knowles in the club’s first year in the Premier League while former NBA three-point Champion Daequan Cook was the team’s anchor during the first few campaigns in the FIBA Europe Cup.
After more than half a decade in charge of Ness Ziona, Zilberstein was replaced on the sidelines by Brad Greenberg, who along with general manager Meir Tapiro, put together a team for this campaign that looked like it could do some damage on paper. However, in reality the club had a miserable start – going 1-5 out of the gate in the Israeli domestic league, which meant changes needed to be made swiftly.
Out went three of the four foreigners and in came Braian Angola, Jerome Meyinsse and Wayne Selden in their places right around the international break in November. The trio joined the stalwart captain Dunne, Patrick Miller – the only holdover from the new signings over the summer – along with Nimrod Levi, who rejoined coach Greenberg after playing for him on a number of occasions, and up-and-coming forward Lior Carreira.
As the team began to gel during the winter months, Ness Ziona headed to Poland for the group stage of the Europe Cup, where it quickly found its footing and advanced to the round-of-16 with a 2-1 record, the only blemish coming to its ultimate final rival Arged BM Slam Stal.
It was then on to Holland, where Greenberg – who had been an assistant coach for the Knicks and the Clippers in the NBA and was the general manager who drafted Allen Iverson with the Philadelphia 76ers – continued to masterfully navigate the European landscape as Ness Ziona disposed of Kyiv and Iraklis to help make its way to the Final Four.
VTB side Parma was up next in the semifinals, where Ness Ziona needed a game-winning three-pointer from former NBA swingman Wayne Selden to send the team into the championship game.
Dunne, who despite not scoring in the final, led by example by grabbing the game’s first rebound, dribbled up the floor and then collected the first assist to Meyinsse, who dunked the ball with authority to get Ness Ziona off and running. He finished the game with two rebounds, four assists and a steal in just under 15 minutes, but was clearly the team’s emotional leader.
This is just the first step, Dunne wanted to point out.
“We will keep moving forward and we want to achieve more. We started from the bottom but we want to achieve greatness.”
The trophy that Dunne lifted was the same that Maccabi Tel Aviv had hoisted back in 1977, when the yellow-and-blue won its first European title. Other than the color now being silver instead of gold, Ness Ziona has the first piece of hardware for its trophy case.
Perhaps this is a sign or more to come for the club.
However, right now Dunne will head for surgery as his domestic season comes to an end. But as modest as ever, he didn’t want to be seen as a hero.
“I played injured and after this game my season is over as I will have surgery. I received permission from the doctor to play and there was no way I was going to sit on the sidelines in jeans and clap my hands. This in my mind was never an option.
“I wanted to show the children of Ness Ziona that they should be proud, but I am no hero. Everyone called me a hero, but I am just a basketball player. The real hero is this child who helped me lift the trophy. He had a deadly form of cancer a year ago and he is the true winner after being cured.
“My message to everyone out there is: Never give up, follow your dreams and do everything to make them come true.” 


Tags sports basketball israeli sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by