The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Sports

Hapoel’s Segev returns to the Holy Land to make a big impact for his team

With a decade of professional experience in Israel and abroad, Jerusalem’s center Segev is stepping up and looking to collect as many championships and trophies as possible.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 22:37
BIG MAN Itay Segev (right) has been instrumental in Hapoel Jerusalem overcoming its early-season struggles in the FIBA Champions League. (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
BIG MAN Itay Segev (right) has been instrumental in Hapoel Jerusalem overcoming its early-season struggles in the FIBA Champions League.
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Israeli basketball teams are back on the court in Europe as both Hapoel Jerusalem and Hapoel Holon will be in action on Wednesday night.
Jerusalem faces Prometey from Ukraine in FIBA Champions League Play-In Game 1 action as the winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the Round of 16 group stage.
Holon, under the direction of new head coach Guy Goodes, will look to stave off elimination in Turkey where it will play Game 2 of its series against a banged-up Besiktas, to whom the Israeli side lost Game 1 last week.
The Reds will have home court advantage in their series, which in itself is a minor miracle after beginning the regular season 0-3 before coming back to win three straight continental clashes under interim head coach Yotam Halperin.
One of the anchors of Jerusalem’s arsenal is veteran Israeli center Itay Segev, who returned to the Holy Land after a challenging season abroad at Gravelines in France, where he suffered all campaign from an injury. Now back in familiar territory, the big man is looking to make an impact with his new club and took time out to talk to The Jerusalem Post.
HAPOEL JERUSALEM’S Retin Obasohan drives during the Reds’ 90-85 overtime victory yesterday over host Manresa in Champions League action. (credit: FIBA/COURTESY) HAPOEL JERUSALEM’S Retin Obasohan drives during the Reds’ 90-85 overtime victory yesterday over host Manresa in Champions League action. (credit: FIBA/COURTESY)
“I believe that there is something very special here with a bunch of really great people,” said Segev. “I also feel a connection to the fans and that is really exciting. Hapoel Jerusalem is one of the biggest clubs in Israel with a wonderful history, and also expectations. I want to be a part of a winning franchise, that’s why I came on board.”
The 26-year-old started playing basketball thanks to his brother and slowly but surely fell in love with the sport. Having grown up in Kfar Tavor, a small town in the Galilee, is a point of pride for Segev, who looked up to Michael Jordan as a role model.
“Not so much as to Jordan’s game, but the way he faced a crisis and the entire mental makeup of his game. That was a real influence on me.”
Segev attended the Hapoel Emek Izrael youth department, as well as the basketball academy at the Wingate Institute, before making his way to Maccabi Tel Aviv.
“I had a wonderful time playing ball in my youth which means I didn’t exactly have a normal childhood. Most children who are playing basketball at a young age don’t. But I am so happy and thankful for every stop I made along the way as they each helped mold me.”
As a youngster, Segev was actually a guard and not a center, but he explained it was just a matter of finding his strength and then focusing on that.
“I just went with the flow of my career and understood where I was more likely to make an impact. But at the end of the day, I just want to play basketball and I don’t really care at which position.”
In the 2012/13 season, Segev was a member of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s senior squad under the direction of legendary coach David Blatt.
“That was not simple,” the center said. “I came into a team with players who already had a very rich history and a club that had a lot of pride, and the situation did not make my life easy. But this was a very, very important experience. Being coached by David Blatt as a child was very interesting and there are some things that I learned during that time which I have taken with me throughout my career to the present day.”
After a couple of seasons on loan with Hapoel Holon and Hapoel Gilboa/Galil, where he was able to continue to develop and take his first real steps in the Premier League, Segev was back with Maccabi in 2015 where he earned the most improved player award.
However, the following campaign was one of the yellow-and-blue’s toughest as the club attempted to compete amid a difficult playing field against teams with more money.
“The Euroleague changed somewhat and clubs began really investing much more and Maccabi needed to acclimate to the new situation,” noted Segev
In the summer of 2017, Segev was appointed as Maccabi Tel Aviv’s new captain, but midway through the season under new head coach Neven Spahija, he asked to leave due to diminishing minutes.
“This was a very emotional time and to be named captain, it was just like experiencing a childhood dream. But I believe that I was just not ready for something like that and perhaps this wasn’t an ideal situation for both sides.”
Although there were some rocky roads during the campaign, it did end with a championship and experiences that will last a lifetime.
“I used to joke with Regev Fanan, the strength and conditioning coach, that one season at Maccabi was like seven just as in ‘dog years.’ But all in all, I was able to really experience it all and it was the biggest educational and maturation process that I had gone through.”
 The next year it was off to Maccabi Rishon Lezion and then to Nahariya, where Segev had the opportunity to play an integral part with both clubs, helping them advance to the State Cup Final and also the League’s Final Four.
From there it was off to France and Gravelines for Segev, while a pair of other Israelis – Toner Ginat and Rafi Menco – followed his lead and signed with Metropolitans and Chalon, respectively.
“I felt that this was my time and that I was ready to make the jump to Europe. I had a good offer from a big club, but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned due to a very early injury and it was tough to get back to where I wanted to be as I was on the shelf for half a year.
“But I want to thank them so much as to how they took care of me and treated me at the highest level. Whatever I needed they were there for me and I want to wish them all only the best.”
Segev has yet to participate in an official FIBA international tournament, but that may be in the offing after he became a regular during the Eurobasket 2022 and World Cup 2023 qualifying campaigns.
“I would love to be a part of that and it would be a big honor for me to represent the country. I really hope that the staff will consider my inclusion in that roster. I will do the maximum and I hope that will be good enough.”
At the end of August, Goodes will look to maneuver the blue-and-white through the Eurobasket group stages in Prague all the way to the final stages, which will take place in Germany. “
We have a great staff and incredible quality, so I hope that we will be able to advance out of the group stages in this summer’s Eurobasket. I can’t wait.”
As for goals ahead, Segev just wants to win.
I want to collect as many championships and trophies that I can along with going as far as I can. But most of all to be happy while doing so.”


Tags basketball israeli sports jerusalem basketball
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by