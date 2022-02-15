The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Sports

Israeli Paralympic champion tragically passes away age 70

Namer Wolf, the Paralympic champion that reigned supreme throughout the 80s, has passed away at 70 years old.

By YANIV TOCHMAN/MA'ARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 19:48
Israeli Paralympic champion Nachman (Namer) Wolf (photo credit: PR)
Israeli Paralympic champion Nachman (Namer) Wolf
(photo credit: PR)

Israeli Paralympic champion Nachman (Namer) Wolf, who won eight medals at the Olympic Games, died at the age of 70 after a serious illness. Wolf specialized in discus throwing, a sport in which he broke the world record six times, and also won medals in the shot put and javelin.

Wolf first represented Israel at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, and later at the Seoul, Barcelona, ​​Atlanta, and Sydney Olympics. In total, he won 3 Olympic gold medals, four silver medals and a bronze medal. He was awarded the title of "Athlete of the Decade" on the State of Israel's 60th anniversary and dedicated his life to benefit sports for the disabled in Israel, working in senior positions at the ILAN Haifa Sports Center, from which some of Israel's best Paralympic athletes came.  

Wolf contracted polio when he was a baby and was paralyzed in one leg. He overcame disability in every way possible - from soccer games on the moshav with friends, winning Olympic and world medals in athletics, to playing competitive wheelchair basketball. He lived in Moshav Ben Ami near Nahariya and is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.

Dr. Ron Bolotin, the professional director of the Paralympic Committee, said that "Nachman was one of the most prominent Paralympic athletes, who brought honor and pride to the Paralympic Israeli sports."

This article was translated by Alan Rosenbaum.



Tags sports olympics Paralympics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by