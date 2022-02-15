Israeli Paralympic champion tragically passes away age 70

Israeli Paralympic champion Nachman (Namer) Wolf, who won eight medals at the Olympic Games, died at the age of 70 after a serious illness. Wolf specialized in discus throwing, a sport in which he broke the world record six times, and also won medals in the shot put and javelin.

Wolf first represented Israel at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, and later at the Seoul, Barcelona, ​​Atlanta, and Sydney Olympics. In total, he won 3 Olympic gold medals, four silver medals and a bronze medal. He was awarded the title of "Athlete of the Decade" on the State of Israel's 60th anniversary and dedicated his life to benefit sports for the disabled in Israel, working in senior positions at the ILAN Haifa Sports Center, from which some of Israel's best Paralympic athletes came.

Wolf contracted polio when he was a baby and was paralyzed in one leg. He overcame disability in every way possible - from soccer games on the moshav with friends, winning Olympic and world medals in athletics, to playing competitive wheelchair basketball. He lived in Moshav Ben Ami near Nahariya and is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.

Dr. Ron Bolotin, the professional director of the Paralympic Committee, said that "Nachman was one of the most prominent Paralympic athletes, who brought honor and pride to the Paralympic Israeli sports."

This article was translated by Alan Rosenbaum.