Kfar Saba will commemorate Tel Aviv terror attack victims Tomer Morad and Eitam Megini by naming a gallery after them in the city's new soccer stadium, the municipality announced this week.

Megini and Morad were childhood friends from Kfar Saba who were killed when a terrorist opened fire on them on Dizengoff St. in Tel Aviv. A third man, Barak Lofan, was also murdered that night.

Megini was 27 when he was killed and was in the midst of planning his wedding to fiancee Ayala with whom he lived in Tel Aviv. Morad, 28, worked at the bar where the three men were murdered and was about to propose to his girlfriend Ariel.

Both Morad and Megini were avid soccer fans. Morad was a regular at Hapoel Tel Aviv games, and Megini was a fan of Hapoel Kfar Saba.

"As soon as the municipal stadium is completed, at the request of the families, we will make sure to commemorate the memory of Eitam and Tomer by naming a gallery after them," said Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Sa'ar. "This way, we will remember their love of soccer and what we owe them."

Tel Aviv terror attack victim Tomer Morad is laid to rest in Kfar Saba. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The new stadium was announced in February and will seat 10,000 people.