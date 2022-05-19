The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israeli tennis player's French Open game suspected of being fixed - report

There was a disproportionally high amount of betting during Dudi Sela's defeat in a Roland-Garros qualifying match.

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: MAY 19, 2022 22:16

Updated: MAY 19, 2022 22:20
ISRAEL’S DUDI SELA in action during yesterday’s first-round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, which Nadal won in straight sets. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISRAEL’S DUDI SELA in action during yesterday’s first-round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, which Nadal won in straight sets.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A French Open tennis qualifying match involving Israeli athlete Dudi Sela was suspected of being fixed, French sports media outlet L'Équipe reported on Thursday evening.

The French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, is one of the four major tennis Grand Slam tournaments and is the premier championship played on a clay court.

Dudi Sela, ranked the 456th best tennis player in the world and the highest-ranking Israeli male player, lost a qualifying match held on Monday against Spanish opposition Bernabe Zapata Miralles, ranked 112th.

37-year-old Sela, who in 2009 achieved a career-high ranking of 29th in the world, was convincingly beaten by Miralles in a 6-3, 6-0 sweep. 

However, as per reports in France, the result of the match was put in doubt as French authorities suspect the game of being rigged.

General view during the French Open final between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on June 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER) General view during the French Open final between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on June 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

According to L'Équipe, the aforementioned second set of the match, which the Spaniard swept 6-0, was the subject of a disproportionally high amount of online betting.

The bets were reportedly concentrated in three online markets which originated in Cyprus, Armenia and Ukraine.

An investigation into the match is yet to be opened, French media added.



Tags sports tennis dudi sela French Open Fix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israel needs to get ready for Russia-style sanctions - opinion

A blast this week in the southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Will the world soon accuse Israel of being like Russia?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by