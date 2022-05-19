A French Open tennis qualifying match involving Israeli athlete Dudi Sela was suspected of being fixed, French sports media outlet L'Équipe reported on Thursday evening.

The French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, is one of the four major tennis Grand Slam tournaments and is the premier championship played on a clay court.

Dudi Sela, ranked the 456th best tennis player in the world and the highest-ranking Israeli male player, lost a qualifying match held on Monday against Spanish opposition Bernabe Zapata Miralles, ranked 112th.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

37-year-old Sela, who in 2009 achieved a career-high ranking of 29th in the world, was convincingly beaten by Miralles in a 6-3, 6-0 sweep.

However, as per reports in France, the result of the match was put in doubt as French authorities suspect the game of being rigged.

General view during the French Open final between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on June 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

According to L'Équipe, the aforementioned second set of the match, which the Spaniard swept 6-0, was the subject of a disproportionally high amount of online betting.

The bets were reportedly concentrated in three online markets which originated in Cyprus, Armenia and Ukraine.

An investigation into the match is yet to be opened, French media added.