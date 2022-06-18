16 year old Israeli wins gold medal in European gymnastics championship

Gymnast Daria Atmanov won a gold medal at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv. Atmanov, 16, followed in the footsteps of Linoy Ashram who won the same achievement at the 2020 European Championships in Kyiv. Like Ashram, Atmanov's coach is Ayelet Sussman.

"I did not think about winning a medal during the competition, only about doing my best, I really enjoyed performing here," Atmanov said excitedly.

Atmanov started with a bat exercise for which she achieved a score of 34.300. She later received 33.050 in the ribbon exercise and then with 35.100 in the hoop exercise - her highest score in the final. In the last ball drill, she got 34.450, which ultimately won her the gold.

"We are very happy about this achievement but we will do everything step by step. Daria is very agile, her performance is of high quality, she is beautiful," coach Sussman said.

Ashram, a member of Atmanov's coaching staff, said: "I'm excited for Daria. She has shown everyone her abilities."

The Israeli team also won a gold medal in the group competition. Rumi Paritzky, Shani Baknov, Ofir Shaham, Diana Svertsov, Amit Hedvat and Hadar Friedman achieved a total score of 69.950 and were slightly ahead of Italy (69.650 points). Azerbaijan won bronze (65,400 points).