The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israel – Premier Tech rider Houle wins Stage 16

Israel - Premier Tech cyclist, Hugo Houle, describes how he felt after his win on Stage 16 of the Tour de France.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2022 22:10
ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH’S Hugo Houle celebrates (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH’S Hugo Houle celebrates
(photo credit: REUTERS)

When asked how he would describe his win on Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, Israel – Premier Tech cyclist Hugo Houle simply responded “unbelievable.”

The Canadian crossed the line with his arm raised in the air pointing to the sky, dedicating the win to Pierrik, his brother who was killed by a drunk driver 10 years ago.

"I could not believe it when I crossed the line. I was just so happy. It was what I have been dreaming of for the past ten years. This one is for my brother,"

Hugo Houle

“I could not believe it when I crossed the line. I was just so happy. It was what I have been dreaming of for the past ten years. This one is for my brother,” said Houle.

Houle wins

A third place on Stage 13 was already an indication of Houle’s strength and as the workhorse he is, Houle made it into Tuesday’s large breakaway with the objective of riding for teammate Mike Woods.

After dropping on the Port de Lers, Houle chased back to the front of the race with 40 kilometers to go before attacking from the reduced group at the foot of the final climb.

“When I attacked it was basically to set the table for Mike Woods and when I saw that they let me go, I just went all in, full gas. You never know how it will turn out in the breakaway. Sometimes you need luck. Nobody wanted to commit... and then it was just a time trial to the end.

Houle’s win gives IPT its second victory of the Tour de France after Simon Clarke’s emphatic win on Stage 5.



Tags canada Cycling Tour de France
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by