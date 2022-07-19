Israel – Premier Tech rider Houle wins Stage 16

When asked how he would describe his win on Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, Israel – Premier Tech cyclist Hugo Houle simply responded “unbelievable.”

The Canadian crossed the line with his arm raised in the air pointing to the sky, dedicating the win to Pierrik, his brother who was killed by a drunk driver 10 years ago.

"I could not believe it when I crossed the line. I was just so happy. It was what I have been dreaming of for the past ten years. This one is for my brother," Hugo Houle

“I could not believe it when I crossed the line. I was just so happy. It was what I have been dreaming of for the past ten years. This one is for my brother,” said Houle.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Houle wins

A third place on Stage 13 was already an indication of Houle’s strength and as the workhorse he is, Houle made it into Tuesday’s large breakaway with the objective of riding for teammate Mike Woods.

After dropping on the Port de Lers, Houle chased back to the front of the race with 40 kilometers to go before attacking from the reduced group at the foot of the final climb.

“When I attacked it was basically to set the table for Mike Woods and when I saw that they let me go, I just went all in, full gas. You never know how it will turn out in the breakaway. Sometimes you need luck. Nobody wanted to commit... and then it was just a time trial to the end.”

Houle’s win gives IPT its second victory of the Tour de France after Simon Clarke’s emphatic win on Stage 5.