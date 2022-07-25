Israel Premier Tech wraps up impressive Tour de France showing

Israel – Premier Tech has had its most successful Tour de France in the young history of the team this year with two beautiful stage wins and multiple podium places.

Overall, IPT finished 12th in the team rankings, with a combined time of 243h 09’ 27’’, which was just over four hours off the winning pace. The team’s top-finishing rider was Canadian Hugu Houle, who came in 24th place, finishing 1h 42’ 14” behind overall winner Jonas Vingegaard.

“This has been a milestone performance by the entire team,” sports director Zak Dempster said. “We came into this race with a strong and highly capable group and everybody played their part perfectly. Not only the riders, but also the staff.”

After the incredible start in Denmark, it didn’t take long before the first big IPT moment arrived as Simon Clarke won the iconic cobblestone stage on day five. A performance that elevated the already strong team spirit.

“We already knew we had good chances of doing something big in this Tour and Simon’s victory on Stage 5 proved that it was possible. It gave everybody an extra confidence boost and fueled us for the remaining part of the race,” Dempster explained.

In the following days, both Chris Froome and Hugo Houle made the podium before Houle took the biggest win of his career as he soloed to victory on Stage 16, with Michael Woods finishing in third place on the day.

“Hugo’s win was an emotional one for everybody involved,” said Dempster.

“It had been a long time coming for him and the way he finished it off, with a 40 km solo ride, was just incredible. It sums up the team’s values and how we keep working hard and never give up. The beginning of the season wasn’t easy for us but I believe we have shown our true level in this Tour and this is just the beginning of this team going on to bigger and better things.”

Sylvan Adams

IPT Partner Sylvan Adams was also very excited after the race’s conclusion in Paris.

“I’m very proud of our performance at this year’s Tour de France, the best of any Grand Tour in the history of our Israeli team,” Adam exclaimed. “Not only did we see our first two stage victories at the Tour de France, but also the return to form of Chris Froome on the legendary Alpe d’Huez. We are just getting started, and I am looking forward to more glory in the latter part of the season”

Israeli Guy Niv was called in last-minute to replace his countryman Omer Goldstein and after a few hard days, in the beginning, Niv really found his legs and showed how strong he is, being instrumental in the team’s success throughout the race. This is the fifth Grand Tour that Niv finished and his second Tour de France.

“I’m super happy with this year’s Tour de France,” said the Israeli rider. “Both personally and for the team. We raced aggressively, played our cards correctly and we achieved great results. I arrived last minute so my preparation wasn’t ideal but I think I managed the situation quite well. Once we arrived at the mountains, I showed myself more and I was able to help out the team in the best possible way. Finishing a Grand Tour always makes you a better rider and I can definitely see that I’ve taken another step forward with this Tour de France.”