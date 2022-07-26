After a lengthy courting process, Israeli winger Manor Solomon finally inked a deal with Fulham FC from the English Premier League after spending the last three years with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Due to special FIFA rulings concerning players from Ukrainian clubs because of the recent conflict with Russia, the 23-year-old’s signing will only be registered with Fulham on August 1 after having suspended his contract with Shakhtar for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

After the campaign, Solomon would return to the Ukrainian outfit until the end of his contract with the club which expires on December 31, 2023.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Fulham and I can’t wait to feel the special atmosphere at Craven Cottage,” Solomon said. “There are some great players here and I am determined to help Fulham achieve its goals for the year. I also want to send a big hug to my friends and supporters in Ukraine. You are in my thoughts.

“It has been my dream to play in the Premier League,” Solomon continued. “I think it’s by far the best league in the world and all of the players want to play here. The club is a family club and they have wanted me a lot since day one and that is why I wanted to come to Fulham. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans. I am looking forward to playing Liverpool on opening day, when you see the fixture it’s exciting. I think we can have a great season together and achieve our goals.”

Solomon had already begun training with the club a few weeks ago as the paperwork in order to make the move official was already in process.

Co-owner and Executive Tony Kahn was thrilled to welcome the Israeli to Craven Cottage.

“Manor is a very talented young player and he’s made it clear that coming to Fulham is his preference, so we know that he’ll work hard for our Club and we believe that he can produce and make valuable contributions for us in the Premier League.”

The Kfar Saba native began playing with the local Hapoel Kfar Saba youth department and then moved to Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2008 where he made his senior team debut in 2017. In 68 matches, a young Solomon found the back of the goal eight times.

As a member of the Israel National Team, Solomon recently scored both goals in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Albania to put the blue-and-white at the top of its group. In 31 appearances with Israel since being called up in 2018, the winger has scored six goals.

Solomon moved to Shakhtar in 2019 and became the youngest Israeli to score a goal in the Champions League when he scored in the final minutes of an away match at Atalanta in Italy helping his side to a 2-1 win.

In 2020, Solomon’s European scoring prowess continued as he netted against Real Madrid in both the home and away clashes, opening the eyes of many across the continent which helped begin the conversation about a move to the Premier League.

In 106 contests with Shakhtar, Solomon scored 22 goals and added nine assists and will now have an opportunity to build on his budding career.

“I am proud of what I have achieved, but I am still a young guy and I want to prove myself more and more and the Premier League is the best stage to do it. It’s like playing in the Champions League every week. I just want to get better, help the team and keep moving up in my career.”

Fulham moved up from the Championship League after winning the title last season and while the club may have high aspirations in its first year back after a year away, its main focus is just ensuring that it stays in the top flight.

“Our main goal is to stay up in the Premier League and also deliver good football and show the fans that we belong here,” noted Solomon. “This is the football I like the most and I can’t wait to do that with Fulham this year.

“This is the football I like the most and I can’t wait to do that with Fulham this year" Manor Solomon

“I’ve seen some of Fulham’s games last season and I knew the team that I am going to and that the gaffer Marco Silva likes offensive football, which I like as well. The Premier League will be a bit different and we won’t be able to control the ball all of the time the way they did in the Championship. But I think that we can play some great football and make our fans happy.”

Just as Solomon can’t wait to get going, the fans are also excited for the Israeli to hit the pitch.

“I saw how much the fans wanted me and I want to thank them for that. I can’t wait to see them in Craven Cottage and I am looking forward to seeing them in August.”