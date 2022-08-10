The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mac Haifa drops 2nd leg in Cyprus, but still advances

Greens conquer Apollon Limassol 4-2 on aggregate • Red Star Belgrade up next for spot in Champions League group stage

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 22:31
MACCABI HAIFA got past Apollon Limassol to advance to the playoff round in Champions League qualifying.
MACCABI HAIFA got past Apollon Limassol to advance to the playoff round in Champions League qualifying.
(photo credit: Maccabi Haifa/Courtesy)

In Champions League qualifying action, Maccabi Haifa moved onto the playoff round of the competition with a 4-2 aggregate win over Apollon Limassol despite falling 2-0 to the Cypriot club in the second leg on Tuesday night.

The Greens gave up a pair of early goals to the hosts as Hervin Ongenda and Israel Coll found the back of Josh Cohen’s net to put all kinds of pressure on Barak Bacahar’s side.

However, it wasn’t enough to wipe out a 4-0 first leg victory in Israel as Haifa will now prepare for Red Star Belgrade for a ticket to the group stages of the Champions League as the Serbian outfit eased past Pyunik from Armenia 7-0 on aggregate.

Should Haifa not find a way past the next challenge, it will play in the group stages of the Europa League where the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Roma will be waiting.

The two-legged tie gets under way next week when Red Star visits Sammy Ofer Stadium on Wednesday, August 17.

“This is soccer and anything can happen which is what we saw in this game,” Bachar said. “The result doesn’t totally reflect the game as we had many chances to score. All in all, our great game at home gave us a huge advantage in order to advance to the playoff round of the Champions League.”

“This is soccer and anything can happen which is what we saw in this game”

Barak Bachar

Haifa captain Neta Lavi also reflected on the game.

“We were under tremendous pressure after giving up the second goal. We had chances to score but we were pressed and couldn’t score. Hopefully this won’t happen again. We changed our formation in the second half and that helped us regain control. Next up we have a serious challenge to get to the group stages and we will be ready.”



