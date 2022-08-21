Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat wins gold medal in Munich tournament

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a gold medal for floor exercises in Europe with a score of 14.966 on Sunday.

Dolgopyat was the seventh of eight finalists in the tournament in Munich. His score overtook that of Hungarian Christopher Masaruch who scored 16.600. The eighth finalist British Jake German failed to overtake Dolgopyat with a score of 14.433.

Dolgopyat won the medal despite having an injured foot.

Dolgpyat's previous medals

This is Dolgopyat's seventh medal for floor exercises and his third gold. He won his last gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which were postponed to 2021.

ARTEM DOLGOPYAT, who won gold in men’s Gymnastics at Tokyo’s Olympics Games, poses with his coach Sergei Vaisburg, as he is welcomed upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"I'm very very tired now but happy," he said to the interviewer when he received his medal. "I did what I could. I have a problem with the foot.

"I only prepared for two weeks, but I did it and I'm delighted." Artem Dolgopyat

Israeli politicians took to social media to congratulate Dolgopyat on winning his medal including opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu who wrote on Facebook that "he brought great honor to us all."

Getting married in Israel?

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on the post, challenging Netanyahu on his position on civil marriage.

"Bibi, after congratulating Artem, I'm sure that you will promote a civil marriage law together with the next Knesset so that he can get married in Israel."

Dolgopyat's mother is not Jewish, which means that he is not Jewish according to Orthodox law even though his father is. He therefore cannot get married legally in Israel. Civil marriage could change that.