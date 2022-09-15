The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's tennis squad to take on favored Czechs in Davis Cup

Leshem is preferred over Oliel as Israel prepares for an uphill battle against the Czechs.

By ORI LEWIS
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 17:13
Israeli No. 1 Edan Leshem (left) shake hands with Czech Republic's No. 2, Tomas Machac, in September 15 2022, prior to their Davis Cup clash. (photo credit: ORI LEWIS)
Israeli No. 1 Edan Leshem (left) shake hands with Czech Republic's No. 2, Tomas Machac, in September 15 2022, prior to their Davis Cup clash.
(photo credit: ORI LEWIS)
(photo credit: ORI LEWIS)

Israel Davis Cup captain Yoni Erlich has picked Edan Leshem over Yshai Oliel as the team's No. 1 player for the opening day of play in the Davis Cup World Group I match against hot favorites the Czech Republic in Tel Aviv on Friday.

The encounter, being played at the Shlomo Group Arena will open with Daniel Cukierman, Israel's designated No. 2 player, who has a world ranking of 450, taking on Czech No. 1, Jiri Lehecka, the world No. 63. Leshem (444) will follow in Friday's second singles match against Tomas Machac (109).

Erlich's explanation

"It was a purely professional decision to call on Idan to play instead of Yshai," Erlich said after the draw to determine the order of play was held on Thursday. 

"We feel that Leshem's his game should suit the conditions more favorably for us, but Oliel is still ready to go on the second day, should we need him."

The second day's play on Saturday will open with the doubles encounter in which veteran Erlich, who has a wealth of experience in the competition, having represented Israel for some 20 years, team up with Cukierman against designated Czech Duo Zdenek Kolar and Dalibor Svrcina.

Yshai Oliel (credit: ALEX GOLDENSTEIN/ISRAEL TENNIS ASSOCIATION)Yshai Oliel (credit: ALEX GOLDENSTEIN/ISRAEL TENNIS ASSOCIATION)

For the reverse singles that will follow, Erlich has the option to call on Oliel in place of Leshem or Cukierman if he feels such a move could be favorable for him.

Traditionally, Israel has an excellent home record in the competition when playing against favored opponents, and the crowd has often played a big part in boosting their heroes. The cheering at the indoor arena of some 3,500 seats is expected to be full and the visitors will undoubtedly be made well aware of who the crowd favors but the differences on paper are stark, and it will not be easy for the hosts to win three out of the five matches needed to secure victory, and with it a playoff spot, the winner of which will enter next year's elite of the best 16 men's tennis nations in the world.

Play on Friday begins at 2 p.m. and on Saturday at noon.



Tags Israel tennis czech republic israel sports
