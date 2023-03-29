The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israeli national soccer team shut out by Switzerland

Israel is still searching for their first win of the Euro qualifiers. The next round of games will be in June.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 16:16

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 16:17
ISRAEL DEFENDER Doron Leidner (right) view for the ball with Switzerland's Cedric Itten during the sides' Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Tuesday night, which the host Swiss won 3-0. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
ISRAEL DEFENDER Doron Leidner (right) view for the ball with Switzerland's Cedric Itten during the sides' Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Tuesday night, which the host Swiss won 3-0.
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

Israel was blanked on the road by Switzerland 3-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday night in what was the first loss by the blue-and-white to the Rossocrociati in official UEFA qualifying match play.

Head coach Alon Hazan made wholesale changes to his starting lineup from the first match in qualifying play against Kosovo, but those moves did not create many chances as his team will need to go back to the drawing board in the next window of qualifiers.

Ruben Vargas opened the scoring when he took advantage of a poor clearance by Eli Dasa to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute.

The Swiss doubled the advantage early in the second half when Zeki Amdouni pounced on a rebound, while they added a third goal in the 52nd minute as Silvan Widmer headed home the ball for a 3-0 win and the three points.

After two games, the blue-and-white has collected just a lone point in a home draw with Kosovo on Saturday as it will now have to wait until June for the next matches, when it will play at Belarus and will welcome Andorra at home in Israel.

AFTER VISITNG Israel as a member of the South African soccer team for the 19th Maccabiah Games in 2013, Darren Lurie moved to the Holy Land in June and is playing in the National League for Hapoel Afula on a free transfer (credit: REUTERS)AFTER VISITNG Israel as a member of the South African soccer team for the 19th Maccabiah Games in 2013, Darren Lurie moved to the Holy Land in June and is playing in the National League for Hapoel Afula on a free transfer (credit: REUTERS)

Kosovo and Andorra

On the positive side, Kosovo drew 1-1 with Andorra in its second group game which keeps Israel in the mix early on and should the blue-and-white get solid results in its two next games, it will be back in contention for one of the two spots available in the group for the European championships.

“We tried to play with them but we all saw their quality and they are far superior than everyone else in this group,” Hazan said. “The players wanted to be focused, but we weren’t when we gave up two quick goals in the second half. Still, some of the players who came in as substitutes tried to do something, whether it was Oscar Gloukh or Sagiv Yehezkel.”

Israel forward Manor Solomon reflected on the loss.

“Things didn’t go well for us. We opened up well, but we played a very tough team and we rightfully lost. This is still just the start of the campaign and we will need to find points in other places. Tonight, each time this thing or that thing didn’t work, but we have to move on.”

Goalkeeper Omri Glazer also looked back at the defeat.

“We knew that this was going to be a tough game and we wanted to take points, which we didn’t, but it’s very difficult to do so against a team like Switzerland.”



Tags soccer switzerland israel sports Israel National Team
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by