The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israeli judoists win three medals in international championship in Qatar

Israel garnered two medals on Friday followed by a third the next day.

By YANIV TOCHMAN/WALLA
Published: MAY 14, 2023 00:06
Israel's Peter Paltchik in action during the -100kg bronze match against Canada's Shady Elnahas. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
Israel's Peter Paltchik in action during the -100kg bronze match against Canada's Shady Elnahas.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Israeli judoists won three medals in an international championship in Qatar this week.

On Friday, two Israeli judoists brought back medals, where Inbar Lanir (up to 78 kg division) delivered a great day of fights and won gold against all odds, while Peter Paltchik won a bronze medal in the up to 100 kg weight division. This is, therefore, the most successful world championship in Israel's history and the first time that the delegation will return with two medals from the same tournament.

Inbar Lanir

Lanir began her journey with a judo match against a Polish opponent that ended in her victory. In the round of 16, she beat the Slovenian Patricia Brockli. The big victory of the day for her came in the quarter-finals when she beat the Chinese Zhenzhou Ma, the runner-up of the world champion.

In the semi-finals came another huge victory for Lanir, who dramatically beat the Italian Alice Blundi, ranked number 1 in the world. Blundi beat Lanir in all four previous meetings between them and was likely to win this time as well after taking the lead, but a few seconds before the end of the fight Lanir bounced back, which secured her a place in the finals.

In the finals, she also surprised the 33-year-old French judoist Audrey Chomeau, who had previously won an Olympic silver medal, a gold medal at the World Championships and four gold medals at the European Championships.

Lanir is the tenth Israeli to win an individual medal at the World Championships, and the third to win a gold medal after Yarden Jarbi in 2013 and Shagia Muki in 2019.

Peter Paltchik

Paltchik advanced automatically to the second round and started the day with an impressive win over Japan's Kentaro Ida in 41 seconds that gave Paltchik the ticket to the round of 16, where he beat Russian Niel Eliasov, a bronze medalist.

In his next fight, he met Zalim Kostoyev Hazari, a bronze medalist from the previous world championship. Paltchik hoped to win but made an illegal move that cost him a disqualification. But Palachik did not give up on the bronze medal; at the consolation house, he beat the Kazakh judoist Nurlikhan Shahrhan, whom he had already beaten once.

In the battle for bronze, he was supposed to meet a familiar face - Canadian judoist Shady Elnahas, who defeated him in the consolation bracket at the Tokyo Olympics, but about an hour and a half before the fight, the Canadian Judo Association announced that Elnahas was ineligible to compete and would not show up. Therefore, Paltchik won the bronze.

Raz Hershko

On Saturday, the Israeli delegation ended its participation in the World Judo Championship in Qatar with a third medal earned by Raz Hershko.

After Lanir's gold and Paltchik's bronze, which already made the championship Israel's most successful ever, Hershko improved the achievement when she also stood on the podium with a bronze medal.

Team Israel members Raz Hershko of Israel, Timna Nelson Levy of Israel and Gili Sharir of Israel celebrate after winning bronze. (credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)Team Israel members Raz Hershko of Israel, Timna Nelson Levy of Israel and Gili Sharir of Israel celebrate after winning bronze. (credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)

Hershko, 24, who is ranked second in the world in the open weight category, finished second in the European Championship last year and since the beginning of the year has managed to win the Tel Aviv Grand Slam and the Tbilisi Grand Slam, but this medal in the World Championship is her greatest personal achievement.

The judoka quite easily passed the first stage, where she met 20-year-old Christy Rose Pretorius from Zimbabwe. After only two minutes, Pretorius received her third penalty, thus ensuring the 24-year-old Israeli's victory. In the next round, Hershko faced Chinese judoka Su Shin, and she defeated her, moving on to the final eight.

In the quarterfinals, she fought Akira Sona from Japan. Two and a half minutes into the fight, the Japanese athlete tied Hershko to the mat, who gave her the ticket to the quarterfinals and sent Raz Hershko to the consolation house, which still allowed her to win a bronze medal at the very least.

Facing Hershko was Kaira Sait from Turkey, and the two had a close match, as they had accumulated two points each, but Hershko squeezed the third point and qualified for the battle for the bronze.

In the battle for the medal, she faced Chinese judoka Xian Chu, whom Hershko had defeated in their three past confrontations. The story was the same this time as well when the Israeli took an early lead and did not give her opponent a chance to equalize. Hershko dominated the battle and celebrated at the end another great achievement that made her a candidate for a medal at the Paris Olympics next year as well.



Tags sports judo israel championship tournament
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Operation Shield and Arrow continues as ceasefire fails to take effect

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by