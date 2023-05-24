Beitar Jerusalem wins Israel State Cup amid raucous fan behavior

Beitar Jerusalem captured its first Israel State Cup in 14 years after dominating Maccabi Netanya 3-0 on Tuesday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium. The presentation of the cup, however, was forced to be postponed to Wednesday evening at the President’s Residence in the capital due to fan unruliness on the pitch during and following the final match.

The yellow-and-black was the superior team throughout the 90 minutes as head coach Yossi Abukasis’s game plan worked to perfection to record the victory. The cup is the eighth in Beitar's history and first since 2009 when it defeated Maccabi Haifa for the trophy at Ramat Gan Stadium.

While the capital city squad won the coveted trophy, the game not only had to be halted numerous times due to the supporters throwing flares on the pitch. President Isaac Herzog had to be escorted off by heavy security following the game as thousands of fans invaded the field of play prior to the presentation of the cup.

Fans took medals that were meant to be awarded to the players, cut up the netting on the goal and ran amok as the security forces lost control of the situation in an embarrassing situation for Israeli soccer as a whole.

In fact, the Israel Football Association Bylaws state that a team whose fans invade the pitch will be disqualified and the other team will be awarded the cup.

Beitar Jerusalem fans storm the field after the Israeli state cup between Maccabi Netanya and Beitar Jerusalem at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, May 23, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

However, on Wednesday, Beitar Jerusalem announced that it would be presented the trophy in a special ceremony organized at Gan Sacher and the President’s Residence in lieu of the canceled presentation following the match.

“Beitar Jerusalem holds the State Cup,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “I thank the president of the country for his response and agreement to hold the ceremony again at his place today. Immediately after the ceremony, the festivities will begin in Gan Sacher. I call on all the fans to obey the instructions of the police on the spot and come to rejoice with the team."

How did Beitar Jerusalem win the Israel State Cup?

On Tuesday, Beitar came out flying in the first half, but the match had to be stopped three times as fans lobbed flares onto the Sammy Ofer pitch. Once play restarted, Abukasis’s squad grabbed a 1-0 lead via Ion Nicolaescu as Yarden Shua and Grigori Morozov teamed up to help give the yellow-and-black the advantage ahead of the halftime break.

In the 64th minute, Abukasis replaced Nicolaescu with forward Fred Friday, who repaid his coach’s confidence with a gorgeous goal off a Shua assist just 10 minutes later to double the Beitar advantage.

The capital city squad kept pushing for yet another goal and was awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time when Danilo Asprilla was yanked down in the box. Shua, who orchestrated the first two goals, stepped up to take the spit kick and put the ball behind Itamar Nitzan to wrap up the victory.

Moshe “Shino” Zuaretz, the chairman of the Israel Football Association spoke about the ugly scenes that occurred following the game.

“I want to apologize to every soccer fan and this is not the way we wanted to end the season in which there was much violence. To see the president being escorted off the pitch was embarrassing and I am personably embarrassed as to the scenes that took place here.

“Once the president left the field there would be no hoisting of the cup. I had to personally apologize to the president and everyone needs to take a good hard look here as to what happened. We can’t even give the winning team the cup in what was an embarrassing incident. We will apply the bylaws as they are written.”

President Herzog commented on the situations that occurred during the game and afterwards.

“The cup is Beitar’s. I want to congratulate Beitar Jerusalem on winning the Israel State Cup and I want to recognize both teams who gave their heart on the field. I spoke to MK Miki Zohar about the flares that were thrown onto the pitch and hurt the sportsmanship of the game, as well as the invasion by the fans onto the field which unfortunately prevented the exciting and beautiful moment of the awarding of the trophy. We both agreed that it's time to uproot the violence at the stadiums!"

Abukasis also spoke about the incidents that took place.

“I hope that the hard work on the pitch will ensure that we will receive the cup. I am very disappointed as to what the fans did by invading the pitch. They did a great job in this game and in the semifinal and I can’t understand what would push the fans to do such a thing. It’s so unfortunate as to what has happened and I have never seen anything like this in my entire life. I am so disappointed.”

We had such a tough season and after a very hard start. I didn’t even know if I would still be with the team due to the ownership situation, but I am happy that Barak Abramov came in as the new owner. But the fans here really, really disappointed us here as we couldn’t celebrate the way we would have wanted to.”

Beitar’s owner, Barak Abramov, also discussed the situation.

“The fans were a great source of pride for us during the game and the ceremony took so long to even begin, over 45 minutes. The security couldn’t control the situation and this was not under our control but that of the Israel Football Association. It was an embarrassment and a disgrace as to what happened and this cup is ours, no one else's. If they take away the cup from us, I am done with Israeli football.”