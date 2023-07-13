The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israel stuns Spain, advances into U20 Euro basketball quarterfinals

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: JULY 13, 2023 06:41
NOAM YAACOV and Israel pulled off a big upset yesterday at the Under-20 European Championships, beating Spain 59-52. The blue-and-white next faces Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday. (photo credit: FIBA)
NOAM YAACOV and Israel pulled off a big upset yesterday at the Under-20 European Championships, beating Spain 59-52. The blue-and-white next faces Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
(photo credit: FIBA)

Israel shocked Spain 59-52 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 European Championships as Noam Yaacov and Danny Wolf once again rose to the occasion to take the surprise victory on Wednesday in Heraklion, Greece.

Head coach Elad Hasin’s squad saw the dynamic duo of Yaacov and Wolf combine for 37 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to send the blue-and-white into yet another knockout matchup, this time against Germany on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Israel got off to a fast start as Ron Zipper and Noam Yaacov got busy but Michael Caicedo and Juan Nunez helped Spain close the gap as the blue-and-white help onto a slim 17-16 lead after 10 minutes of play. Pablo Tamba and Ruben Dominguez found points for Spain while Wolf and Yaacov countered for the Israelis, who took a 34-32 advantage into halftime.

Bottom of the basket

Wolf and Yaccov kept finding the bottom of the basket as the third quarter opened up in a frenzy but Nunez and Dominguez helped spur Spain on a 13-0 run to take a 45-42 lead after 30 minutes. Yaacov and Wolf kept up the scoring spree in the fourth quarter, to help Israel stun the Spaniards to advance to the quarterfinals.

Wolf notched a 21 point-13 rebound double-double, Yaacov added 16 points and seven assists while Zipper scored seven points in the win. Dominguez led Spain with 10 points while Nunez and Adria Rodriguez each had eight points in the loss.

“I have one sentence for everyone, don’t eulogize the Israel National Team,” Hasin said after the win. “We did the unthinkable today and we beat the favorites to win the tournament, a team that hast lost over the past couple of years. I am very proud of everyone, the entire staff, my assistants, Yoav and Amit, the parents that are here, everyone. Never eulogize Israel.”

“We did the unthinkable today and we beat the favorites to win the tournament, a team that hast lost over the past couple of years. I am very proud of everyone, the entire staff, my assistants, Yoav and Amit, the parents that are here, everyone. Never eulogize Israel.”

Elad Hasin


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by