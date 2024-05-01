Israeli racing driver wins Formula 4 round

27 young drivers, some of the best in the world, from different countries participated in the race. In this framework, Elkin won first place in the timing of the race and set a new track record (lap time), and then led all the races from the beginning of the competition to the end.

Also, at the same time as winning the competition, Elkin was informed that he was chosen as an ambassador of the fashion brand Lee Cooper.

Elkin is considered one of the best young racing drivers in the world. He lives in Kiryat Yam and studies at the Reali School in Haifa. Elkin has been competing in karting since the age of five and, starting in 2023, participates in Formula 4 races, and drives for the Inter M.S team from Miami.

Most recently, he finished third at the New Orleans Speedway in the USF Juniors, an American racing series that serves as the junior round of the pre-IndyCar rounds.

Elkin finished in third place, but stood out at the trophy distribution ceremony when he came to the podium in a jumpsuit with the flag of Israel, the IDF emblem and the flag of the Principality of Monaco (as a tribute to the organization Friends of Israel in Monaco, his sponsors), and with his helmet decorated with the photos of the Oct. 7 hostages. (credit: PR)

At the trophy distribution ceremony, on the podium, Elkin waved his helmet with the pictures of the hostages, instead of the third place trophy, which he won. The podium supervisor asked him to "grab the trophy and throw the helmet aside so we can move forward", but the driver insisted on standing with the helmet in his hand.

The Lee Cooper campaign with Elkin will be released during May and will present Elkin's lifestyle photographs that combine the new jeans collection with moments from the daily life of a racing car.

"Joining Lee Cooper is a great honor and another significant step in my career. I will represent the brand in the joint campaign as well as in the global competitions in which I participate. I am proud to bear his name of the brand, thanks to it I can leave an impression wherever I go."