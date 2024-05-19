Maccabi Tel Aviv clinches championship at Israel Premier League

Maccabi Tel Aviv captured the Israel Premier League Championship over the weekend after defeating Hapoel Beersheba 3-0.

The yellow-and-blue last took home the domestic title in 2019/20, the second year of back-to-back championships. With the title, Maccabi broke a streak of three straight championships by Maccabi Haifa and will look to begin UEFA Champions League qualification in July.

Robbie Keane’s squad was handed an early gift when Beersheba central defender Miguel Vitor was issued a red card just 14 seconds into the game for a tackle on Dan Bitton, who had a clear path to the goal, to give Maccabi a man advantage for the entire contest.

Dor Turgeman opened the scoring as he headed in a Bitton ball in the 26th minute, while Ofir Davidzada made it 2-0 off a Milson assist 10 minutes later to head into the break feeling comfortable. Milson continued his fine play as he picked up his second helper of the game in the 69th minute when Ido Shachar found the back of the goal to give the hosts a 3-0 lead and the win.

“It’s been a long season, but it was worth it in the end,” Keane said. “When you have a trophy available, that’s why I came here – to win. To do it in front of the home fans is very special. The experience was about ten years of learning, and I’ve never shied away from a challenge, and I never will. I’m super proud of the guys, as they have put in the effort all of the time. We give them information, and they have to deliver, and they did.” MACCABI TEL AVIV teammates celebrate on the pitch during their 1-0 away victory over Maccabi Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium, a result that virtually clinched the Israel Premier League championship for the yellow-and-blue. (credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV)

“Many times we talk about the start of the game and on the right focus that makes all the difference,” Hapoel Beersheba coach Elyaniv Barda began. “And then the red card was issued and the game got complicated very quickly. The first goal was off a set-piece where our defending wasn’t good enough, and the game ended very quickly from there. This is the 10th game where we had a player sent off, and we have to learn from this and improve.”

Acknowledgement of Maccabi's title

The chairman of the Israel Football Association, Moshe Shino Zuarets, acknowledged Maccabi’s title.

“Congratulations to Maccabi Tel Aviv for an exciting championship win, a second title in a successful season. Congratulations to owner Mitch Goldhar, who deserves compliments for the impressive management of the club, the committed professional staff, the excellent players, and above all, the huge and supportive crowd. All of these led to the results in the domestic competition, in addition to a particularly successful European campaign. Knowing the owner and the club, I am sure that you will strive to raise the bar next season as well. I only wish the joy of this accomplishment would be at the highest of levels should the circumstances in the nation be much better.”

The Chairman of the Israel Professional Football League, Erez Halfon, added: “Congratulations to Maccabi Tel Aviv for winning the state championship. Congratulations to owner Mitch Goldhar, coach Robbie Keane, and his team, players, and fans for a sweet ending to a long season full of achievements in Israel and Europe.

“You went through one of the most difficult and complex seasons that Israeli football has known due to the war, and you managed to excel in the moments of truth time after time. You have shown dedication, talent, and commitment to the goal on the part of all the club members, and you can feel pride in yourselves. Winning the championship is always a high point for any team, and this achievement must be even more exciting for the fans and everyone around the club.”

In the Galilee, Maccabi Haifa defeated Bnei Sakhnin 2-1 after mounting a late comeback to take the victory.

After a scoreless first half, Alexandru Paun gave the hosts a 1-0 lead via the penalty spot in the 57th minute. But 20 minutes later, Muhammed Abu Nil was issued a red card which allowed the Greens to draw even at 1-1 on a Dean David spot kick.

As the match headed into second-half injury time, Frantzdy Pierrot headed home a Pierre Cornud ball to give Messay Dego’s squad the victory.

“This was an important win for us,” Dego said following the game. “I want to congratulate Maccabi Tel Aviv on winning the championship, it was a good fight. I told the guys before the game that we have to play as best as we can, title or no title on the line. Every player who puts on a Maccabi Haifa must give 200% effort and we have two more important games – at Beersheba and a Haifa derby.”

Meanwhile, Hapoel Tel Aviv slipped by Hapoel Hadera 1-0 on a 35th-minute goal by Sagi Genis as the Reds ended their season on a high note before heading down to compete in the Leumit League after having been relegated following last week’s loss.

“It’s a tough feeling to stand here in front of our fans due to the situation of being relegated,” interim head coach Saleem Tuama said. “The fans cheered us on all season long and even now knowing we went down a league. But that’s Hapoel Tel Aviv, where the supporters are always with us. Now we have to look ahead and continue on.”

Also, Ashdod SC sunk Hapoel Jerusalem 3-1 to take the win and the points as the port city side heads into the offseason.

After a goalless first half, Amit Glazer was issued a red card in the 48th minute, which gave the hosts a man up for almost the entire second half as Stav Nachmani immediately took advantage of the situation to give Ashdod a 1–0 lead.

Matan Hozez found the equalizer for Jerusalem in the 75th minute, but three minutes later Elad Shahaf gave Eli Levy’s team the lead for good while Ilay Tamam added the insurance marker soon thereafter to take the victory.

“This sums up an excellent relegation playoff for us,” Levy began. “We took it game by game and after each one we came closer and closer as a team. As a country we have had a tough time and for us in a city that was hit hard since October 7 we have not had the ideal preparations and things have not been the same. But I have to give credit to everyone here for making sure that this team would not go down a league.”

Elsewhere, Hapoel Haifa defeated Bnei Reineh 1-0 as Guy Melamed’s first-half goal stood up for the Carmel Reds to take the win and the points.