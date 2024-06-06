125 km desert ultra-marathon held to support hostages and their families

Last weekend, a team of ultra-runners from Eilat and the Arava embarked on a 125 km desert ultra-marathon to demonstrate their solidarity with the hostages and their families, aiming to bring their plight to the forefront of public attention without any political affiliations.

The ultra-marathon, a grueling long-distance run exceeding the standard marathon length of 42 km, was organized with the help of the Eilat Hostage Headquarters. The race commenced early Friday morning from the town of Sapir in the central Arava and concluded at the Eilot junction. Starting at 5 AM, the runners persevered throughout the day and night until they reached the city of Eilat. Along their route, they paused at each kilometer mark to take photos holding signs bearing the names of individual hostages.

Local runners from various communities joined in along the way, also photographing themselves with the hostages' names, thereby amplifying the message of unity and support. Upon reaching the entrance to Eilat, the core group of runners was greeted by fellow runners and athletes from Eilat, as well as activists from the Eilat Hostage Headquarters. Together, they ran along a wall adorned with photos of the hostages.

The marathon concluded at Eilat’s Hostage Square with an emotional ceremony attended by the father of Romi Gonen and his wife, highlighting the personal and communal impact of this heartfelt initiative.