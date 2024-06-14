Israel hoops holds emotional awards event ahead of Tel Aviv derby duel for title

As the Israeli basketball season comes to an end after an extremely challenging year due to the horrific events of the October 7 massacre by Hamas and the ensuing war, the league held a very modest annual awards ceremony that also celebrated the highlights of the campaign.

However, the most emotional moments of the event were when the families of those who had been murdered by Hamas, the families of those being held hostage, as well as injured soldiers handed out the awards to the respective recipients.

Ari Steinberg, the Israel Basketball League Chairman spoke about the challenging season that the competition experienced this campaign.

“I want to congratulate the two teams who have advanced to the finals. We made it through a very tough season but to make it to the end with some great games and tough play and we made it. The league began on October 6 and then the entire country turned upside down the following day with the Hamas massacre by the Gaza periphery.”

"We had some ideas to move the league to Cyprus but due to security considerations that couldn't work, so at that point we decided to just begin and go for it as best as we could and we worked around the clock to get the league off and running.

“There are huge thanks that I have to give to the entire league staff and the new CEO David Bassan for their tireless work. I know this wasn’t an easy season for the fans and it was far from ideal, but we appreciate them understanding the challenges that we had along the way.”

Meir Berdugo, the CEO of the league’s lead sponsor, Toto, also commented about the campaign.

“I want to open up by sending my condolences to the families of the soldiers who have fallen in Gaza. We had so many challenges that we faced this season and we really wanted this one to be the best that has been but everything turned upside down due to October 7. However, we were able to get the league up and running and while it hasn’t been the easiest we are also very proud that we were able to give some relief to the real issues that we as a people are all facing as there are still many hostages being held in Gaza. I want to wish the two teams the best and hope that the fans can stay away from violence and enjoy and celebrate the game of basketball.”

Kiryat Ata bench boss Sharon Avrahami was awarded the Coach of the Season by Simona Sharem, the mother of Liam Sharem who was killed on October 7, who had pushed forward the building of sports centers around the country.

“I’m very honored to be here and this was really an accomplishment after 30 years of coaching. Winning this award should give all of the young Israeli coaches the hope that they can advance and also reach these heights. We had a dream team for a coach that I had a team at Kiryat Ata that wanted to learn. I want to thank all of my staff for the help that they gave me but really it’s because of the players who deserve this honor.”

Awards handed to the players

The 1st-Team All-Star spots were awarded to Maccabi Tel Aviv’s big man Roman Sorkin, Hapoel Tel Aviv forward Tomer Ginat, point guard Roi Huber from Hapoel Galil Elyon, forward Levi Randolph from Hapoel Jerusalem and Kiryat Ata’s center Amin Stevens.

The 2nd-Team All-Stars were Kiryat Ata guard James Batemon, Maccabi Ramat Gan forward Adam Ariel, Maccabi Tel Aviv point guard Tamir Blatt, Hapoel Tel Aviv big man Jaylen Hoard and Hapoel Holon center Justin Smith.

Along with being named as a 1st Team All-Star, Sorkin was also given the Israeli player of the Season award as well as being named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“It’s a huge honor to win an individual award,” Sorkin began. “But it’s really because of my teammates because without them I wouldn’t have been able to win. We are looking forward to the final and we will do the best that we can. I never imagined that I would be at this stage, but right now the most important thing is the championship series.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv will duel with city rival Hapoel in the best-of-three final, which began late Thursday night with Game 1 at Yad Eliyahu, to be followed by Game 3 on Saturday night and Game 3 (if necessary) on Monday night back at Yad Eliyahu.

The newly crowned MVP then turned to Eran Ratzabi, an IDF soldier who was injured in Gaza and is now in a wheelchair, who gave him the award and said with tears in his eyes: “I want to thank you for all what you have done for all of us and it’s because of you that we can be here doing what we do.”

Huber was given his 1st-Team All-Star award by Yehuda Yehoshua, the father of Ido Yehoshua, who fell in the battle of the Gaza periphery on October 7, and said: “It wasn’t an easy season and we had a very short squad but we were able to reach our goals. I’m happy that we were able to keep the team in the league but most importantly our thoughts are with the hostages that are still being held in Gaza.”

Stevens of Kiryat Ata was presented his 1st-team All-Star award by Eli Shativi, father of Idan Shativi, who is being held hostage by Hamas after having been a photographer at the Nova festival.

“I want to thank Kiryat Ata for dealing with me for three years and allowing me to grow and become a better player.”

Ginat, after getting his 1st-Team All-Star nod, delivered a sentiment shared by many at the event and across the country.

“The individual honor is great, but we want to bring all of the hostages home.”