Israel women’s hoops captain Eden Rotberg tells 'Post' of next career steps after Ramle dynasty

When Elitzur Ramle captured its third straight Israel women’s basketball championship in April by sweeping Hapoel Lev Jerusalem 3-0 in the finals, it was point guard Eden Rotberg who led the way, earning MVP honors.

The 26-year-old Israeli expressed happiness at the triumph, but also how the joy was tempered.

“I’m super happy, this was amazing… We worked super hard this season, but I have to remind everyone that there are hostages being held in Gaza and that we are still at war,” se said at the time.”So I’m happy that we were able to give people the chance to smile and enjoy some sports during this tough time.”

Such is the state of affairs these days, where monumental accomplishments are of course overshadowed by the ongoing war and the hostages still being held captive. But athletes do have a unique platform and influence, and Rotberg demonstrated that understanding in her sentiments. The Jerusalem Post had a chance to catch up with the Israel national team captain last week to discuss her feelings on the war as well as her professional goals and plans.

“I’m almost 26, and I’ve been playing basketball since I was 7, so for 19 years now,” noted Rotberg. “Before basketball, I was doing Taekwondo. I had a promising future in it and was ranked third in the country. I loved it, but I felt like trying basketball and I really loved it even more.”

Like most professional hoopsters, her formative years proved pivotal. EDEN ROTBERG has been a fixture on the Israel national team and Elitzur Ramle (inset) for many years and, at 26 years old, is hitting the prime of her career. (credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

“I started in an after-school program, and by around sixth or seventh grade, I realized I wanted to take it seriously. That’s when I understood that this is what I wanted to do, that I wanted to become a professional basketball player. Even as early as seventh grade, I started to treat it professionally. I moved to Emek Yizrael, where Naama Shafir was, and where all the great Israeli women players came from. So I moved there, and gradually progressed, and here I am today, nine years in the top league, on the Israeli national team, and captain of the team. It feels like time has flown by.”

More achievements to come

Still, Rotberg has plenty more she wants to accomplish on the court.

“I don’t think I have reached my full potential yet. I’m always looking to improve, no matter my age. I still feel young, and I have more goals and ambitions I really want to achieve. A major goal for me is to play abroad, to experience different basketball styles and cultures, and I think now is the right time. In another five years, it might be more about family and other life phases of life. So I think now is the right time to try, experience, and see. Apart from that, I really love Israel, I love my amazing teammates, and Ramle feels like home. But yes, I would really like to try and experience something different.”

But even before she finalizes her club situation, Rotberg is focused on Israel’s upcoming contests.

“Regarding the national team, we have more games in November during the qualifying windows. First of all, the goal is to win. We have a game against Latvia that we need to win. And against France, who are likely to finish first in our group, our main goal as a national team is to finish second and qualify for the next European championship.”When asked about the countries abroad that interest her most, Rotberg split her answer between potential US and non-US opportunities.

“The WNBA is different, and always a goal. You mentioned outside the US, so I’ll talk more about Europe. Since I was young, I’ve always felt a connection to Italy. I really love Italy; its culture and climate are similar to Israel’s, which is important. But there are many countries in Europe where I’d love to play, and it also depends on offers. Considering our current situation, it’s important to mention the hostages and our soldiers. We owe our country to them. So, some places might not be the best to go to right now, but we’ll see.

With the conversation turning to the development of women’s basketball in Israel, Rotberg pointed to the evolution of the sport in Israel since she started playing as a kid.

“I remember when I was young, there were huge crowds, and the gyms were packed. Whether it was Ramat Hasharon or Ramle, the games were really popular. I think there’s been some progress in women’s sports, especially this year, our final series drew a lot of attention, with coverage in newspapers, websites, and TV. That was really encouraging. The main progress is that many young girls are playing basketball. It’s the most popular sport for girls in Israel. This is very positive for women’s sports. The country is making a great effort to promote it. That’s a big plus and an amazing thing they’re doing.”

Currently, in the world rankings, Israel hovers between 25 and 30. Rotberg believes that there is still room to grow.“What’s a realistic goal? Can Israel be a top 20 country in women’s basketball? I don’t think we can be the best in the world, but I do think there’s potential. The younger generation is good and willing to work hard, which is great. But it requires investment, resources, and money.

“Coaches are doing their jobs, but more training for young coaches could help. This would help build an amazing next generation.”

Speaking about her own game, Rotberg took a humble, yet confident, approach.

“I’m not tall, which is a disadvantage, but I make it work for me. I think I’m very mentally strong, which is crucial in sports. My shooting has improved, though I still have room to grow. Every summer, I work hard to add another aspect to my game. I’m not the most athletic or the fastest or the tallest, but I play to my strengths. When I do that, I can be the best version of myself.”

When asked about which players she models her game after, Rotberg immediately broke into a wide smile.

“I remember the first time I was on the national team, training with Shay Doron, Katia Levitsky, Naama Shafir, and the previous generation. I looked up to Shay a lot; she was a role model for many of us. She really helped me when I was a young player, 16 or 17 years old. It was a bit intimidating at first, but she was supportive and gave me great advice. I appreciated that a lot and took it with me. Erin Cohen was also an amazing player and person, though I didn’t train with her. Shay, however, I got to know and train with, and she was incredible.”

Rotberg pointed to the influx of three-pointers as a major shift in the game over the last two decades.

“The three-point shot has become a major aspect of the game. Even tall players are shooting threes now. We’re playing more of a European style in Israel, where every player, regardless of height, shoots from outside. I think it’s a significant part of the game and important for me too. It opens up the court and creates opportunities for us.”

Naturally, Rotberg veered into discussing how abnormal and traumatic a year this has been for all Israelis, including her and her teammates.

“It was quite tough in terms of games and as a leader, playing in Israel. It was a really tough year. Of course, October 7 shocked us all. I personally lost people, and everyone lost people. It’s really horrible; I get chills talking about it.”And yet, life, and games, must go on.

“The women’s league was the first to really get going. It was really special to start it. We started the first round without any foreign players, it was just Israelis, which was interesting. It brought me back a bit to the past, because I used to play in the national women’s league, and it was really like that. But it was at least something, and it’s better than nothing. It was very important for the teams’ chemistry. And if I look at the bigger picture, it’s very important that we actually got back to playing. In the second round of games, the Americans and the foreign players came. It was really fun, we really enjoyed it. We really bonded with them on the team. We explained to them the situation here in the country, so they wouldn’t be too scared, because what they see on the news overseas is very different. So overall, it was indeed a challenging season, but I’m very happy we finished it, and we didn’t stop it again.”

Still, the most pride Rotberg experiences on the court is when she is donning the blue-and-white uniform.

“I feel proud of my country. It’s my country, I’m Jewish, it’s who I am, and no one can tell me otherwise.”

Rotberg called attention to a specific incident in February at a Eurobasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, where members of Ireland’s team refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents.

“It was the first time I had experienced something like that, and politics got into sports. It seemed as if maybe there was some ignorance, I don’t think they really know what’s happening. Sports is always the best option to stay away from politics.”

In a conversation about women’s basketball in 2024, it is virtually impossible that WNBA rookie phenom Caitlin Clark’s name wouldn’t come up.

“She’s really phenomenal, and she’s something very, very special. It makes sense that they are jealous of her; she’s amazing, she’s incredible. I think a lot of people support her, and there are people who might not support her as much. That’s everywhere in the world, it’s also in Israel, and it’s in women’s basketball, and it’s in men’s basketball. But I think the strength of Caitlin Clark is that she’s very strong mentally. I heard her speak, and she said ‘there’s nothing that I can’t handle.’ I really connected with that statement, and I totally agree with her, because people will always try not to support and to be jealous, and maybe really hurt along the way. But she doesn’t let anyone hurt her, and she’s doing an amazing job, and she’s just getting started.”

Rotberg understands the place basketball holds in society, both as simply an outlet but also with the ability to play a powerful role in national healing.

“This period is really tough for all of us, and sport is like a medicine for everyone. We stand there, and we sing the anthem, and we have tears in our eyes, and with pictures of the hostages in our hands. Before basketball, before sport, before everything, it’s most important that the hostages return, and that the war ends, and that we return to some sort of normal life, because right now it’s very hard. We’re living, and it’s important to keep living, but it’s important not to forget as well.”