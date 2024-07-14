Flying the flag: Sylvan Adams tells 'Post' of championing Israel’s sporting hopes

Sylvan Adams, the Israeli-Canadian philanthropist, is a man on a mission, and for him, the road through France isn’t just about cycling; it’s about showcasing Israel to the world.

In a roadside Zoom conversation with The Jerusalem Post from Dijon, France, Adams shared his thoughts and experiences on the ongoing Tour de France and upcoming Olympics.

Most commonly noted for his generous donations and organizing of major events in sports and culture in Israel, Adams is fully immersed in the vibrant ambiance of Tour De France as the owner of the Israel – Premier Tech team, which is competing in its fifth Tour de France.

“Everything is wonderful,” beamed Sylvan, adjusting his headset amidst the Dijon plains. “It’s a traveling circus every day,” he chuckles, describing his routine of cycling ahead of the race and catching up at various points along the route.

“The organization of the Tour de France is immense,” noted Adams, highlighting the logistical marvel that supports the world’s third-largest watched sporting event. As the sole team representing Israel, Sylvan’s squad attracts attention.

“We’ve seen Israeli flags along the route,” he shared, reflecting on the warmth of the fans. “Sport diplomacy is exceptionally good,” he added, emphasizing how his team’s presence in the UAE post-Abraham Accords paved the way for broader acceptance and political dialogue. Israel – Premier TECH riders pass the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris during the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France. (credit: NOA ARNON)

Israel supporters send love

One of the highlights Adam has faced in France is the pro-Israel fans. The overwhelmingly positive support from the crowds encourages him to continue going.

“There’s a lot of interaction,” he shared, “they cheer us on as we ride the streets. It’s quite exceptional.”

He sees the fans as a crucial part of the race: “Their energy and enthusiasm is contagious.”

Adams believes sports to be a unifier and highlights the importance of utilizing sports to strengthen positive relations and improve Israel’s image globally.

“The best way to answer the haters is through our performance and presence.”

He brought up the Giro d’Italia in 2018, taking place in Israel, which remarkably boosted tourism tremendously in the country, as well as putting hundreds of millions of eyes around the world on the best of Israel through the television coverage.

Looking forward to the upcoming Paris Olympics, Adams has expressed high expectations and lots of confidence in Israeli athletes. He has long been involved personally with many of Israel athletes heading to Paris, but has a particular affinity to the cyclists.

He brought up track cyclist Misha Yakovlev as a strong medal contender.

“I’m hopeful Israel will take home its first-ever Olympic medal in cycling,” he said.

Adams will also be closely following the Olympics from within Paris this year as he feels very passionate about the competitions.

“I’m deeply embedded into Israeli sports.”

Adams feels a strong sense of nationalistic pride and the importance of representing Israel on an international stage.

“Sports bring people together and foster nationalism,” he said. “We’re all proud of our athletes, and the more we win, the better we feel. We need a shot in the arm, especially after the tragedies we’ve faced this year.”

Adams remains dedicated to his role as an ambassador and advocate for Israel in sports.

“I bleed blue and white,” he proudly declared.

As the Tour de France goes on and the Olympics quickly approaches, Adams’s unwavering support, dedication, and passion for Israeli athletes continue.

His commitment to Israeli sports extends beyond cycling; he plans to support athletes across various disciplines in Paris.

“My brand is Israel,” he declared.

For Adams, this mission is deeply personal, marked by his profound pride in Israeli achievements and the resilience of its people. His journey through cycling clearly isn’t just about racing; it’s about rewriting the narrative of Israel through sports, one race at a time. His efforts not only promote cycling but also serve as a testament to the power of sports in diplomacy and nation branding.

As Adams looks forward to Paris and the Olympics, his optimism and dedication shine through, embodying the spirit of unity and hope that sports can foster