'Heroes and heroines': The Herzogs host Israel's Olympians

In an unusually informal event at the President's Residence on Tuesday, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal held a reunion with members of the Israel Olympic team and officials of the Israel Olympic Committee.

Michal Herzog is a keen sports fan and knows several of the athletes. President Herzog also met some of them in his various stages of public life, but became particularly close with them when he and his wife went to Paris last month for the opening of the Olympic Games.

He had also met some of the officials two years ago in Munich at the fiftieth anniversary ceremony honoring the memories of eleven members of the Israel Olympic team who had been murdered by Black September terrorists at the 1972 Olympics.

Also present at the President's Residence were representatives of the French Embassy along with Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano the widows of Andre Spitzer and Yossef Romano two of the murdered Israeli team members, who fought long and hard for justice for all the families of the eleven members who had been victims of the Munich massacre. The two women have become an integral part of Israel's Olympic family, said Gili Lustig, the CEO of the Israel Olympic Committee.

When the Herzogs entered the main hall of the building to greet their guests, they followed the Israel Olympic dress code of navy blue and white. They walked around the room exchanging hugs and warm embraces and later they and the athletes shared anecdotes and impressions. Yael Arad speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance offices in Jerusalem, February 23, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Lustig emphasized that Israel's seven medal achievement was the best yet, and recalled the excitement in 1992, when judoka Yael Arad became Israel's first Olympic medalist. She had won a silver medal. At that time, it was only one silver medal, said Lustig. "This time it was five!!!"

He and other speakers anticipated that Israel's achievements will be even better at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Upcoming Paralympic Games

The gathering was held on the eve of the opening of the Paralympic Games which are also being held in Paris. Israel always does well at the Paralympics. and athletes come home with many medals.

Numerous good wishes for success were sent to them from Jerusalem by the president, officials and members of the Israeli Olympic team.

The get-together was not just for the purpose of exchanging pleasantries and for the Herzogs to personally congratulate the medallists and other competitors. It was to reiterate the pride of a nation in a group of young people who in the midst of war and chaos had brought moments of pride and joy.

Two big screens featured photographs of the team, with the large lettered words "We're proud of you" superimposed on the photographs.

Both Lustig and Herzog mentioned the significance of the sizable attendance of Israelis waving national flags to encourage the athletes, and the surge of emotion each time Israel won a medal.

Lustig also noted that the athletes resisted provocations, remained true to the urgency of bringing home the hostages still in captivity in Gaza, and when speaking to the international media, raised the issue of the hostages whenever possible.

"You represented a whole nation," Herzog told the team. "You are true heroes and heroines. You brought some happiness to the nation and we were all united in our affection for you. You were united. You represented us with honor, and you brought us great pride."

Herzog added that each time that he met with members of the team in Paris they spoke of the hostages.

Yael Arad who made history as Israel's first Olympic medalist, continued to make history when she became the first woman and the first Olympic medalist to chair the Israel Olympic Committee.

Relating to Ethiopian Jews and to other African refugees who had found a haven in Israel after enduring terrible suffering as children when trekking through the desert to get to their destination, she was happy that they had found an anchor in sport and that they had been included in various Israeli teams.

In praising the Israeli Olympic team, she commented that the sports in which they were engaged were their life's work in which they had acquitted themselves in an extraordinary manner at a time when Israel was at war and when the world was suffused with antisemitism. "We promised to do our best, and we kept our word," she said.

Arad also commented on the number of Israelis who came to the games in Paris and waved flags and to show the world Israeli solidarity."

She was likewise impressed by President Herzog's presence at the games. "It was important for you to be there," she told him. "It was inspiring."

Arad did not forget to thank Israeli and French diplomats for their efforts to ensure that everything would run smoothly.

Brief remarks were also delivered by medalists Tom Reuveny and Inbar Lanir.

Reuveny said that all the athletes had dedicated their lives as far as they could go in their chosen sports, , "but what exemplified the team was the solidarity. We knew that people at home were eager to get some good news. - and we never forgot the hostages."

Lanir was acutely conscious of the fact that none of the athletes would be where they are today without the support of the Israel Olympic Committee.

Yesh Atid MK Shimon Davidson, a former member of the Israel National Swimming Team, said that with all the disputes that go on in the Knesset, the one thing on which there is consensus is sport.