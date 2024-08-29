Randolph and Hoard make waves with offseason move to Maccabi Tel Aviv

Over the past week, many of the Maccabi Tel Aviv players landed at Ben Gurion Airport as they began preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 season. The yellow-and-blue team overhauled the roster, especially on the import player side, with the likes of Lorenzo Brown, Josh Nebo, Wade Baldwin, and Bonzie Colson all moving out after a couple of seasons due to the ongoing war with Hamas.

In their place, Maccabi focused on bringing in a mix of players, particularly those who have played in the Israeli league and were ready to move up to the Euroleague. They successfully signed two players who fit the bill perfectly.

Levi Randolph, who played for Hapoel Jerusalem over the past two seasons and served as the team’s captain, joined Maccabi after helping lead the Reds to a State Cup title win over his new club just this past season. Randolph, an Alabama Crimson Tide product, will be counted on to both score and play tough defense, a skill he honed in the capital city.

Also joining was Jaylen Hoard, who made the move to Maccabi after playing the past two seasons with crosstown rivals Hapoel Tel Aviv in what was a very vibrant and colorful rivalry. The French big man starred for the Reds in both the domestic league and the EuroCup, and over the summer, he decided to step up to the top continental competition.

For Randolph, who will turn 32 years old on opening day, playing in the Euroleague at the highest level was a goal of his as he climbed the ladder throughout Europe, with stops in the G-League and Australia along the way after attending the University of Alabama.

“It feels good to join Maccabi Tel Aviv. It has been a goal of mine since I came back to Europe a few years ago to make the Euroleague. I appreciate the opportunity and don’t take it for granted. I look forward to playing basketball at the highest levels. I’ve played against them many times since I’ve been in Israel, so it feels good to be back in Israel, to be here with everyone, and just to be part of this organization.”

As he traveled from America, Randolph posted various videos on social media to give his followers a taste of his journey back to Israel and what was waiting for him.

“I tried to document it for everyone to see. It was kind of hectic with the airplane and travel, getting here from Chicago to Athens, and I had a long way to go. But now I’m here, so I’m happy to be here, ready to get started, looking forward to the journey, the opportunity, and the challenge.”

Jerusalem to Tel Aviv

Trading in the red jersey of Hapoel Jerusalem for Maccabi’s yellow-and-blue is no easy feat, without a question, and it raised a lot of emotions from both fan bases. But, all in all, it’s still basketball. However, it’s never easy when a player moves from one contender to another.

"It's different. Being here, playing with Jerusalem, you feel the rivalry and the intensity of the fans, the people, and the games. But it's Israel, so I'm happy to be back in Israel and to be able to play in front of everyone that I've played in front of over the last two years. I'm looking forward to that part, playing at the highest levels, and being able to play in front of all the familiar faces that I've seen already. Coming here, seeing you guys, I've seen you for the last two years. It feels good and like home, so I'm happy to be here and ready to play for Maccabi."

Hoard also spoke about joining the yellow-and-blue, to the dismay of the Hapoel faithful.

“It feels great [to join Maccabi Tel Aviv]. Honestly, I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I can’t wait for the season to start and play basketball again. I’m just excited.”

The 25-year-old Hoard, who began his professional career in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder, will be making his Euroleague debut after two seasons in the EuroCup.

“It’s my first time being in the Euroleague, so I’m just going to discover everything, being able to adapt. I know for sure we are going to compete. We’ll see how it goes, but I’m very excited, and I know we have a lot of talented guys on the team. It should be a good season for sure.”

Making the move from red to yellow-and-blue is never simple in Tel Aviv, as the fan bases will make sure to let each other know their deep feelings. But for Hoard, he just wants to hoop.

“A little bit, I guess, just because of the rivalry and stuff like that, but at the end of the day I’m here to play basketball and just keep it at that. No distractions.”

The reason for heading across town was a simple one: the opportunity to play in the Euroleague.

“What they’re doing is great, but I played two seasons in the EuroCup, and I got better each year. Now I want to take the step to the Euroleague, see what that’s like, and compete against the best. That’s pretty much how I made the decision.”

This summer, Hoard was with the French National Team squad ahead of the Olympics and was one of the final cuts before the Games. Nonetheless, the experience was an incredible one for the up-and-coming talent.

“It was a great experience. I played with a lot of guys during the window around February, and it was a good experience being able to compete against those guys. High-level, talented Euroleague and NBA players. I feel like it was good for me, and I’m sure it will help me throughout the season. They were good in the tournament, but being a part of the process was great.”

As for his goals going into his Euroleague debut season, Hoard knows he will need to play his best basketball in order to help Maccabi make an impact across all competitions.

“It’s my first time in the Euroleague, so I want to play my hardest, give everything for my team, and show that I can compete with the best. As far as the team, try to win everything that’s in front of us and try to win as many games as possible in each league and see where it goes.”