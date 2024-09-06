Ben Shimon leads blue-and-white into Nations League duels vs Belgium, Italy

The Israel National Team will begin its Nations League campaign on Friday night when it faces Belgium, followed by a matchup against Italy, as new head coach Ran Ben Shimon begins his first stint in charge of the blue-and-white.

While the Belgium game is Israel’s home match, due to security concerns, the contest will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary. Israel’s home game against Italy on Monday will be played at the Bozsik Aréna in Budapest due to the ongoing war with Hamas.

With Ben Shimon taking the reins of the squad, the new bench boss made various roster changes to make his mark on the team and ensure it plays competitive soccer throughout his first campaign. Ahead of the upcoming matches, Ben Shimon discussed a myriad of topics, beginning by sharing his vision for how he wants the team to prepare moving forward.

“The most important experience I gained since taking over as head coach of the Israel National Team and training with the team is that getting everyone together once every three to four months, for three to four days, will lead us nowhere. One of the main goals is for the team to play like a team. This requires me to be in continuous contact with the players, trying to strengthen various areas of the squad, conveying things through direct meetings, and also meeting online to discuss philosophy and what I am demanding of them. For this to work, we need to be in contact on a regular basis.”

Ben Shimon will attempt to have a more successful run as head coach than his predecessors and will need his philosophy to be accepted and implemented by the players. Soccer ball (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

“My demands will be very high, and every time we do get together, we will review what we did, what happened, how, and what can be improved. There will be no investigations and no searching for culprits; we will constantly be thinking about processes and progress. We know the strength of our opponents in the Nations League, but regardless of that, we have several goals. First, I want to test our abilities, see good football, and build a team that is difficult to play against. This will help create an identity and DNA for a team that is hard to beat and has a clear sense of what it is.

“Another aspect is mental resilience. There will be no moments of defeatism or hanging our heads during the game – always positive body language and a display of courage. Thirdly, I want to see who will follow my lead, what material they are made of, and which players will implement our tactics. I want to see which players relate to values and norms both on and off the pitch. We want to create a cohesive team, trusting one another and open to receiving criticism. One thing I particularly miss is the connection with the fans. I will never forget, as a player, the joy I felt when riding on the bus and seeing everyone heading to the game wrapped in Israeli flags.”

Due to the security situation, both games will be played away from home, with Belgium expressing concerns about keeping the team safe in its country, and UEFA not allowing Israel to play in the Holy Land until the war with Hamas and Hezbollah comes to an end.

“The thought that we could have had 30,000 supporters at every game in the Nations League is very painful, and I want to thank everyone who will come to see us in Hungary as well. I know some will be there, and I’d love to see them, but I will certainly appreciate those who will sit in front of their televisions, cheering us on. I woke up this morning very excited as we have expectations, and we’ve been working hard to build the team and select the players to give our country a team we can all connect with.”

There's no question that Ben Shimon will be missing several players in various positions, but he is counting on those who will be featuring in the two games.

“I am aware of the complexities, and from the start, I took it upon myself not to complain about anything. There will be injuries, absences – that’s just how it is. There are outstanding players, and I believe very much in this squad and this generation. We will find solutions from within the team. I called up players to form the best squad, and all of them are very enthusiastic and eager to play for the National Team. I hope all the injured players return to action soon, but this is the squad we have, and we will go into battle with them.”

Eran Zahavi, one of the most lethal scorers in the country’s history, was not called up for this window of games but may still be an important part of the squad in the future.

“I have great respect for Eran and a very good relationship with him. We decided together that he wouldn’t announce his retirement and that he would be available to the National Team upon request. There are strikers in the squad, but Eran will always be welcome. I have enormous respect for him, and our relationship is open.”

Manor Solomon, who was just loaned to Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur, will be back in action after a lengthy injury and will have an important role.

“Manor will have a central role in helping us reach the places I want, hope, and dream of,” said Ben Shimon.

As for the goalkeeper position, Ben Shimon will go with some inexperienced players.

“I have a direction, which I reserve the right not to share. But I will see all three of them in training before making a decision. Maccabi Tel Aviv ’keeper Roi Mishpati played for me in Ashdod, along with Yoav Gerafi, who is part of the squad. Mishpati is part of my thinking for future call-ups, but this was my professional decision.”

Ben Shimon continued: “All of the players called into training camp are candidates for the squad. I have great respect for every player invited, and I will continue watching them week after week. I invited the players I believe most deserve to be in the squad. It’s important for me to ensure we have the best team. While results matter, they are not the priority. We are a competitive team, and I believe we will surprise ourselves, but first, we need to produce a cohesive team that understands our approach and shows constant progress.”

Belgium-based Omri Gandelman, playing with Gent, who had not been called into camp under former head coach Alon Hazan, will have every opportunity to make an impact under Ben Shimon.

“He’s playing incredibly well and is going through an amazing period right now. I will use him as needed, but I won’t yet commit to whether he will play defensively or offensively, as I have some tactical and adaptive ideas. There aren’t many Israeli defenders who can play on the National Team, but we will find solutions. To some, what I do will seem inventive, and to others, it will appear as creative thinking. I was a central defender, and I hope ours now will be faster than I was. But I didn’t take this job to complain; I came to find solutions. We will find the right balance between defense and offense because that’s the football I believe in, and we will create a team the nation can be proud of.”

Making the country proud

Ben Shimon knows there are high expectations, but in the end, he wants to see progress and a team of players committed to a process – one that will make the country proud during these difficult times.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care about points. I want to see a strong and good team that doesn’t lose to any opponent. I don’t know how to create a scenario where everyone knows the end of the story. I want to lead the team to the right places in the Nations League as well.

“Since I arrived, I have seen a change in mindset. I’ve also had many conversations with the Israelis playing abroad. There is a tremendous desire in the National Team, and this generation understands that this is a great opportunity. It’s a forward-thinking group that can improve. I won’t talk about what came before me, but I do see a change since I arrived.”