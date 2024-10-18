Maccabi Tel Aviv navigates long Euroleague season, ready to win

The 2024/25 Euroleague basketball season has officially begun, as 18 teams from across Europe compete for the prestigious continental title.

After months of preparation and roster changes during the offseason, each club is set to challenge the reigning champions, Panathinaikos, in hopes of claiming the championship in May.

Panathinaikos, last season's title holder, is determined to defend its crown, but intense competition awaits them throughout the season.

Security concerns

Maccabi Tel Aviv, one of the teams aiming for glory, is already facing challenges early on. Due to the ongoing security situation in Israel, the team has had to relocate its home games to Belgrade, Serbia, at the Aleksandr Nikolic Hall, known as Pionir Arena.

Playing in front of smaller crowds in a foreign venue, Maccabi must generate its own energy, similar to how sports events operated without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Oded Katash (credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

Despite these obstacles, head coach Oded Katash and his team remain focused on the task ahead.

Key players

Several key players from last season, including Roman Sorkin, Tamir Blatt, and captain John Dibartolomeo, will continue to lead Maccabi's charge.

Joining them are newcomers Levi Randolph, Jaylen Hoard, and Rokas Jokubaitis, along with American players Wenyen Gabriel and Will Rayman. While these players bring experience and skill, Maccabi also faces roster challenges.

Jordan Loyd, a significant offseason signing, left the team following the second game due to heightened security concerns. He has been replaced by Saben Lee, a player new to European basketball.

As Maccabi navigates a long 34-game Euroleague season, the question remains whether they can maintain consistency and compete at the highest level.

The team has lost key players such as Lorenzo Brown, Wade Baldwin, and Bonzie Colson, raising doubts about whether this year's squad can match last season’s success. However, early performances have shown promising signs, particularly with a well-coordinated offense and solid defense.

Competitive season

Other teams in the Euroleague are also gearing up for a highly competitive season. Panathinaikos, under the guidance of coach Ergin Ataman, has strengthened its roster with experienced players like Lorenzo Brown, Cedi Osman, and Omer Yurtseven, making them the clear favorites to win the title again.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has made major changes, with several long-time stars retiring. Despite this, the club remains formidable, adding NBA veteran Serge Ibaka and welcoming back Usman Garuba.

Olympiacos, another top contender, has bolstered its lineup with the return of Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkov and new additions like French NBA player Evan Fournier.

Coach Georgios Bartzokas now has one of the strongest rosters in years, and the team is aiming for a deep run in the tournament.

Teams such as Fenerbahce, Barcelona, and Monaco have also made significant moves to improve their chances. Fenerbahce added players like Wade Baldwin and Boban Marjanovic, while Barcelona introduced fresh talent including Kevin Punter and Jabari Parker.

Monaco, led by coach Sasa Obradovic, has brought in NBA veteran Furkan Korkmaz to complement an already strong squad.

Other teams, including Bayern Munich, Red Star Belgrade, Partizan Belgrade, and newcomers Paris Basket, have also revamped their lineups. Each team hopes to make a splash in this season’s competition, and coaches and players are determined to secure their place in the playoffs.

As the Euroleague season progresses, all eyes will be on these clubs to see who can rise to the top and challenge the reigning champions, Panathinaikos.

With talent spread across the league and each team eager to prove itself, this year’s tournament promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.