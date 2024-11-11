Running for pride and purpose: Joining Team Shalva through NYC Marathon

Just when I thought I couldn’t get excited about another marathon, the New York City Marathon arrived. The build-up for this marathon didn’t impress me – what could be new for me after 94 marathons and ultra-marathons? But apparently, the combination of several factors made it one of the most emotional marathons ever.

First, we went as a huge group of 260 runners in Team Shalva, and despite all the logistical challenges of managing such a group, it was impossible to remain indifferent to singing “Hatikvah” and “Am Yisrael Chai” in Central Park. We were definitely the largest group (except for local groups, of course). Other countries sent delegations of 10-12 runners, while tiny Israel sent 260, largely thanks to Issta Sport’s considerable efforts. The fact that the Rudin family, one of the marathon sponsors, are Jewish also contributed to the event.

Before the Marathon

New York City needs no marketing – something surprising happens here every day. The city has become very expensive, and those who haven’t been here in recent years would be surprised to find that breakfast at Starbucks costs over $20. We landed on October 31, right into the Halloween celebrations on New York’s streets. It was amazing, except for the fact that you could barely walk the streets due to the crowds. Before the marathon, we visited Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial. We stayed in Times Square, which seemed to change its appearance daily. On the second day, there was a surprise guest performance (free) when Snoop Dogg took the stage.

The American order and organization are unlike anything we know. Everything ran on time and in perfect order. Yes, there are long lines, but they’re organized. The expo was impressively large at the Javits Center on the Hudson River.

Later, we went to the finish area in Central Park and deposited our post-marathon gear (there’s a good reason for this). The sponsor set up a pop-up store in Columbus Circle, giving out gifts to runners and offering free medal engraving with finish times. THE WRITER’S TEAM poses during the 2024 New York City Marathon. (credit: Shalev Brosh/Courtesy)

The Marathon

The event itself isn’t easy at all. It’s not a race for achieving personal best times, with many sustained climbs and bridges. Weather-wise, it was perfect – cool temperatures in the morning that warmed up slightly later. The course starts from Staten Island and passes through all five of New York’s boroughs, finishing in Central Park, Manhattan.

The course was managed perfectly with continuous water stations. Though cups were used, it worked well given the number of stations.

Along the entire route, there were barriers and police maintaining order, with people cheering without disrupting.

This part deserves emphasis: it’s hard to explain in words how amazing the cheering was throughout the city and along the entire course. Yes, there are other marathons worldwide where this happens, but seeing Israeli flags as the overwhelming majority in the crowd was something I’d never encountered before, and it was especially moving.

I ran wearing an Israeli flag shirt (with the hostages' symbol), and at every corner people shouted "Am Yisrael Chai" and "El El Israel," giving me energy I'd never experienced in any marathon I'd participated in. It was truly so emotional, especially in these times, that I actually teared up at times while running.

The finish is quite tough. After crossing the finish line, you walk almost half an hour until reaching the point where you can meet family or take the subway to the hotel – it’s not easy. But honestly, it’s worth every moment.

Sense of Mission

I had the privilege of being on Shalva’s coaching team. I trained about 60 athletes for this moment, and the anticipation at the finish to know that everyone completed successfully is the greatest pride a coach can have. The wait for the marathon was long and added to the excitement. Last year, our final training run for the New York Marathon was on October 7, and when the war broke out, the marathon trip was canceled.

This meant we trained for an additional year to reach this moment, and the delegation grew much larger compared to previous years. The wait and anticipation certainly contributed to the excitement, both for team members and for me as their coach. The fact that beyond running, there’s an important, much larger purpose here also amplifies the excitement and sense of pride at the finish.

First Major: After 94 marathons without any of the six majors, New York arrived. I even had the thought that if I did all the remaining majors, I’d reach exactly 100. Then I finished the marathon, and a few hours later they announced Sydney as the seventh major (apparently there will be nine in total in the coming years), which disrupted my plan.

Registration for the marathon isn’t simple at all. The New York Marathon is considered a marathon with a significant charity component, and registration options are: participating in a lottery with very low odds, qualifying time, or the “easiest” option – getting a slot through charity donation (in Israel, this is through Issta Sport). If you really insist and want it, it’s very possible (and if you’re still having trouble, talk to me).

And now, on to the next goal—the second major is around the corner.

The writer, Shalev Brosh, completed the 2024 New York City Marathon as both a runner and coach with Team Shalva.